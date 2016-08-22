Erin and Cody Patters took this photo of an Anna’s Hummingbird (Calypte anna) perched on a finger while getting a drink of sugar water from a hummingbird feeder.

Anna’s Hummingbirds are the species most likely to be encountered in the Tehachapi Mountains, and they are regular visitors to feeders. Because it is difficult to identify individual birds, people typically underestimate how many hummers are coming to their feeder — hummingbird specialists say that these beautiful little flying jewels typically wait about 20 minutes between feedings, so residents with a constant stream of hummers may only see four or five on the feeder at a time, but they may actually be hosting 10 or 15 nectar sippers.

Erin noted that her favorite bird was the one shown finger-perching, which is probably a juvenile: “He had the sweetest eyes — and just getting close enough to appreciate a hummingbird’s eyes is seriously such an experience.”

Hummingbirds have very tiny legs and they can’t hop or walk. The normal body temperature for an Anna’s Hummingbird is 107 degrees Fahrenheit, which of course would kill a human being. When roosting at night, the hummers enter a torpor in which their metabolic rates slow way down and their body temperature may drop as low as 48 degrees Fahrenheit.

The Nüwa (Kawaiisu or Paiute) word for hummingbird is mu-tana-pizshi, meaning “just a little man.”

Natural Sightings is a regular feature of the Tehachapi News edited by Jon Hammond which showcases photos of the natural beauty that enhances the quality of life in Tehachapi. If you have a good quality image of plants, animals, insects, trees, birds, weather phenomena, etc., taken in the Tehachapi area, thou may submit it to the Tehachapi News for possible publication. Submissions can be dropped by the News office in the form of a print or CD, or sent by email to: editorial@tehachapinews.com.