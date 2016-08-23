College Community Services – The Learning Center, located at 107 S. Mill St., Suite B, offers free classes to people whose lives have been impacted by mental illness or substance abuse and mental illness. The Learning Center is open Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The following classes will be offered during June:

• Advocating for self – Learn to be more independent and locate recovery resources.

• Anger management – Communicate effectively by setting boundaries, building healthy relationships and stopping the anger cycle.

• Art class – Acrylic, oils, pastels and canvas are supplied.

• Assertiveness training – Practice how to state your needs, defend opinions, say “no,” and differentiate among passive, aggressive and assertive responses.

• Bingo with prizes.

• Computer class – Basic fundamentals.

• Cooking on a budget – Ingredients, utensils are supplied. RSVP at least two days in advance.

• Craft class – Craft to be announced. Call to RSVP.

• Low-impact (DVD) – Approximately 45 minutes.

• Overcoming anxiety – Learn coping skills and relaxing exercises.

• Sign language — A peer-led group teaching the basics.

• Spanish woman’s group – Un lugar seguro para compartir, aprehender y hacer nuevas amigas.

• Walking group – Low-impact walking group meets twice a week.

• Woman’s group – A safe place to share, learn and build relationships with other women.

• Yoga (DVD) – A stress-free environment to practice beginner yoga skills.

For more information, call 822-4639.