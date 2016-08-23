On Sept. 2, Fiddlers Crossing will feature “First Friday” Showcase with comedian Jason Love at 7 p.m. Admission will be free, however tips for the performer are strongly encouraged. Fiddlers Crossing is at 206 E. F St.

COMMUNITY

Go Native Day, Saturday, Sept. 3, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Philip Marx Central Park at the corner of Mojave and E streets. Call Julie Turner at 661-340-0032 or visit kawaiisu.org.

An Evening in Support of Zack Scrivner, county supervisor, Sept. 10, VIP reception at 5:30 p.m., social at 6:30 p.m., home of Jay Rosenlieb, parking and shuttle service will be provided from Horse Thief Country Club, appetizers paired with award-winning Tehachapi wine. Tickets cost $250 for VIP or $125. Reservations must be received by Sept. 7, to zack@zackscrivner.com.

U-Neek Findz fall sign class, Sunday, Sept. 18, 1 p.m., 450 W. F St. Cost is $20 and must be paid by Sept. 11.

Tehachapi Municipal Airport Display Day, second Saturday of each month, 9 a.m. to noon.

Tehachapi Humane Society’s free and low-cost spay and neutering for feral cats. Vouchers are free or $20 depending on veterinarian chosen. Tehachapi Humane Society, 823-0699, line 2.

Double Diamond Country Dance, first and third Tuesday of each month, 6:30 to 9 p.m., Moose Lodge. 805-304-5299 or 661-221-2930.

Tehachapi Symphonic Chorus with the Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra seeking choir singers, singers 15 and older must either read music or have an accurate musical ear to learn their part and be available to attend weekly Monday night rehearsals beginning Sept. 12. Performance on Friday, Dec. 16. Call director Kathy Kelly at 823-9036.

ASSOCIATIONS

California Rare Fruit Growers (CRFG) Kern Chapter, Sept. 3, 10 a.m. to noon, Church of the Brethren, 327 A St., Bakersfield. Call 638-0209.

Tehachapi Gandy Dancers workshops, Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m., Tehachapi Senior Center, 500 E. F St., $7.

Tehachapi Collaborative, fourth Thursday of each month, 8 a.m., Tehachapi Police Department, conference room.

Rotary Club, Thursdays, noon, Big Papa’s Steakhouse. 818-519-7144.

Kiwanis Club, Wednesdays, noon, Village Grill.

Lions Club, first and third Thursday of each month, 6:30 p.m., Tehachapi Senior Center.

Gateway Connections: Baila Folklorico dance classes, Mondays, 5 p.m., Community Congregational Church, Friendship Hall, first class free.

Tehachapi Valley Arts Association, board meetings, second Monday of each month, Visions Studio, 20733 South St., #C; general meetings, fourth Monday of each month, Kelcy’s Cafe.

Tehachapi Valley Gem and Mineral Society, meets first Wednesday of each month, 7 p.m., Big Papa’s Restaurant. Visit tvgms.org, or like them on Facebook.

Summit Singers rehearsals, Tuesdays, 6:30 to 8:30 pm., Tehachapi Valley UMC, 20400 Backes Lane.

ARTS AND ENTERTAINMENT

American Legion, 126 E. F St.; Bingo on Fridays, 6 p.m.; meetings on third Wednesdays of each month, 7 p.m.; Auxiliary meetings on first Thursdays. Call 822-5271.

BeeKay Theatre, 110 S. Green St. Call 822-4037 for full schedule.

Dog House Saloon, 777 W. Tehachapi Blvd., DJ Mike, Tuesdays through Saturdays, 8 p.m to closing; karaoke, Wednesdays, 8 p.m. Call 822-4200.

Fiddlers Crossing, 206 E. F St., Wednesdays, Open Mic night, 6:30 p.m., $6 or $3 for students, children under 12 free.

Honey Wagon Brewing, 365 Enterprise Way, Suite G, Open Mic Night with MC Robby Kerr, Wednesdays, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., contact Carrie Soldati at misscarriesoldati@gmail.com; live music, Sundays, 4 to 6 p.m.

Moose Lodge, 123 W. F St., Tuesday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.; karaoke, Thursdays, 6 p.m.; men’s meetings, 2nd and 4th Tuesday of each month, 7 p.m.; women’s meetings, 1st and 3rd Wednesday of each month, 6 p.m. Call 822-1678.

Savannah’s Old Town Saloon, 20717 South St., DJ James, Fridays and Saturdays, 8 p.m. to closing; karaoke, Thursdays, 8 p.m. Call 823-1550.

Souza Family Vineyard, 26689 Cummings Valley Road: Sept. 9, Dog Days of Summer, Canine Companions for Independence. Call 822-9233.

Tehachapi Branch Library, 1001 W. Tehachapi Blvd., Suite 400-A: American Sign Language for Teens, Mondays, 4:30 p.m.; American Sign Language for Adults, Mondays, 5:30 p.m. Call 822-4938.

Tehachapi Depot Railroad Museum, 101 W. Tehachapi Blvd., open Thursday through Monday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; open on First Friday events in September and October, 5 to 8 p.m. Call 823-1100.

Tehachapi Museum and Errea House Museum, 310 S. Green St., Friday through Sunday, noon to 4 p.m. Call 822-8152.

Tehachapi Treasure Trove, 116 E. Tehachapi Blvd., Open studio sessions, Fridays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., $5; Drawing with the Right Side of the Brain with Lucinda Thomas, Mondays, 10 a.m. to noon, $15, reservations required; Earth Clay with Gloria Moore, Tuesdays, 3 to 5 p.m., $25 per class plus clay; Adventures in Painting with Juanita Niemeyer, Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., $20 plus materials, bring a lunch; Fiber Arts and Fiber Arts for Beginners with Karen Stevens, Thursdays, 1:15 to 4:15 p.m., $15. Call 822-6794.

Triassic Vineyards, 24627 Cummings Valley Road, FOOD NiTe Fridays, 5 to 7 p.m., $13 dinner. Call 822-5341.

VFW Post #12114, 125 E. F St., counseling, first Wednesdays of each month, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

VFW Post #5948, 221 W. Tehachapi Blvd., karaoke with Erik, First Fridays, 7 to 11 p.m.; open juke box on remaining Fridays; pool tournaments, 8-ball on Tuesdays, 9-ball on Thursdays, 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Call 822-7500.

RELIGION

Grief Share Christian-based recovery group, Country Oaks Baptist Church, 20915 Schout Road, Tuesdays through Dec. 13, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Call 822-1379.

Tehachapi Mountain Vineyard activities, 502 W. Pinon, Financial Peace by Dave Ramsey, Sept. 6 through Nov. 1, class cost is $100 per family and can be repeated at no charge; Beth Moore 2016 Simulcast, Saturday, Sept. 17, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., $30 which includes lunch; High School Youth Groups, Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m., and Sundays, 11 a.m.; Monday Night Manna and free meal, second and last Mondays of each month, 6 p.m. Call 822-9313 or email Saundra Galloway at sgalloway@desertvineyard.com.

Grace Fellowship Church, discussion group, Wednesdays, 7 to 8:15 p.m., 213 E. Tehachapi Blvd., free dinner served at 6 p.m. Call Terrence Flynn at 823-1950 or 310-561-0696.

Mountain Bible Church, 630 Maple St.; Dress a Girl Sew Day, Sept. 10, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Public invited to the 45th anniversary celebration, Sept. 11 following the 10 a.m. service, with food, music and fun activities; Youth group, Wednesdays, 6 p.m.; Bible study, Wednesdays, 6 p.m. and Fridays, 9:30 a.m. beginning Sept. 9; Woman’s Bible study, Wednesdays, 6 p.m., beginning Sept. 14; Women of the Word Bible study, Sept. 15, 9:30 a.m.; Sunday service, 10 a.m. Call 822-7541.

