Al Guarente and his wife, Sharon, submitted this photo of a Barn Owl (Tyto alba) that they saw snoozing in a tree in Phil Marx Central Park in Tehachapi.

Al explains how they happened to notice the sleeping owl: “We were out for a little walk around the park when I spotted an owl pellet on the sidewalk so we started looking in the trees but couldn’t find the culprit. On our next pass around the park we found another pellet and looked up and Sharon spotted the Barn Owl roosting in the tree on a broken off branch.”

Al and Sharon are visiting Tehachapi from Pennsylvania, and staying with their son who lives here.

Owls eat their prey, typically small rodents, whole and then later regurgitate the bones and fur in the form of pellets. These compressed bundles of fur and bones can be useful to biologists studying owls, since they can be analyzed to determine the exact prey species being consumed.

Barn Owls and Great Horned Owls are the two most common owl species in the Tehachapi area. Barn Owls have orangish backs and shoulders but are very pale underneath, so people catching a glimpse of one flying overhead often refer to having seen a “white owl.”

Barn Owls have a heart-shaped facial disk which serves to concentrate sound, giving them among the best hearing of any bird in North America. In tests, Barn Owls have been shown to be able to catch mice in complete darkness using hearing alone.

The Nüwa (Kawaiisu or Paiute) word for owl is muhütsi, pronounced mu-HUT-si.

