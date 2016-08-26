Christal Wheeler, director of the BeeKay Theatre production of “Treasure Seekers,” is seeking individuals interested in private auditions for an upcoming production. “Best of Broadway” will be featured in late March and early April at the BeeKay Theatre.

Since moving from Susanville to Tehachapi, Wheeler and her husband, Jason, have been active at the BeeKay Theatre. While in Susanville, the couple took over a flagging theater company and revived it. They performed together and Christal launched her “Best of Broadway” program there.

Recent gigs include First Friday at Fiddler’s Crossing and the Fiddler’s Crossing Farmers Market summer entertainment series.

Individuals interested in auditioning with Christal can call her at 972-9864.