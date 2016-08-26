The Tehachapi Museum’s newest exhibit will showcase vintage and collectible handbags on Friday, Sept. 2.

The “gem” in the exhibit will be a beaded bag that once belonged to the Fickert sisters of Bear Valley and was donated to the museum by Mary Lou Yearton. The handbag collection may be found in the textile gallery.

Also in the textile gallery is a collection of dinner bells, a colorful kitchen display, a dress belonging to Maria Downey, whose husband was governor of California from 1860 to 1862, and a hat exhibit.

In the main gallery, the Community Case displays scale models of wooden oil derricks constructed by Rufus Thomas, a longtime resident of Tehachapi. The Family Case features an exhibit about community volunteer Del Troy.

The Tehachapi Museum is open each First Friday from 5 to 8 p.m., serving wine, champagne and appetizers. The museum is located at 310 S. Green St., a short walk from Tehachapi Boulevard. For more information, call the museum at 822-8152.

Judy Reynolds is the director of the Tehachapi Museum.