Every person’s life journey is a true adventure, from conception onward to eternity. There are twists and turns, valleys and mountains, setbacks and blessings. Lots of surprises!

The Catholic Church offers an open invitation to inactive Catholics and curious non-Catholics alike to explore life’s journey anew, relying on the gift of faith in Jesus Christ our Lord and Savior. At St. Malachy Church on Mill Street, our Rite of Christian Initiation for Adults program starts again in September and meets Tuesday nights.

Trusting that God beckons us all toward His great heart, always leading and pointing the way, our RCIA program is a faith response to God’s call. As the profound truths and mysteries of the Christian faith open before us, unexpected discoveries and opportunities await us.

All are invited. If you are a non-Catholic, this doesn’t necessarily mean you have made a decision to become Catholic, it simply means you are interested in understanding the 2,000-year-old Catholic faith and how it helps each person walk confidently in God’s holy love and will.

If you are a baptized Catholic who has never received the sacrament of Confirmation or who has lost touch with the Church, you are also warmly invited to attend the RCIA program.

Since 1887, St. Malachy Parish has been a spiritual beacon in Tehachapi, offering God’s grace and sacraments. Like every person, the Church too is on a wondrous journey to our God, reaching out to all peoples, sharing the struggles and complications of this troubled world. But with St. Paul, we remind ourselves, that where sin abounds — and troubles and complications — God’s grace abounds all the more!

The book of Ecclesiastes reminds us; “For everything there is a season, and a time for every matter under heaven… (Ecc 3:1)”, including “a time to seek.” Is this your time to seek God anew, to explore faith in Christ, to deepen and clarify your own faith journey?

You can contact the parish office at 822-3060 or StMalachyOffice@gmail.com, or call up a Catholic friend and ask him or her about RCIA.

George Peate is a member of St. Malachy Church.