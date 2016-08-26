The Tehachapi Mountain Quilt Guild’s next meeting is Sept. 12, at 9:30 a.m., at the Bear Valley Church hall, 26180 Plateau Way.

All quilters and anyone interested in quilting or learning to quilt is invited. Members are free, and guests are charged $5.

In September, the quilters will enjoy a lecture and trunk show from teacher Cara Gulati. Some of the members took a class from her last year at Road to California. On Tuesday, Sept. 13, Gulati will teach how to create a wall hanging called Scroll-A-Luscious.