Located on the same corner in historic downtown Tehachapi since 1979, Gallery ‘N’ Gifts will observe its 37th anniversary during First Friday, Sept. 2, from 5 to 8 p.m. The public is invited to join members to celebrate the milestone.

Sponsored by the Tehachapi Valley Arts Association, Gallery ‘N’ Gifts features local artists and crafters who specialize in creating one-of-a-kind, high-quality gifts and decor.

“It’s exactly what it started out, but has grown,” said TVAA President Gale Caldwell.

According to Caldwell, anyone can be a TVAA member, and anyone can apply to be a featured gallery member as long as they create handcraft items.

“We try to have people in that do something different than what we already have,” Caldwell said.

The success of the volunteer organization has been due to the artisans’ commitment and tradition to give back to the community and develop creativity.

“I am really proud of our community thing that we do and what this galley does,” said Monica Lindsey, TVAA member. “This gallery has been around this long and has sustained itself right here on this corner. We have grown a lot, and we are trying to actually get bigger to where we can supply more schools and more teachers with art supplies.”

One of the many commitments TVAA has made to the community is through its Putting Art Back in the Schools program. Each year, TVAA sponsors several special events to raise money to buy art supplies for schools.

“We just started collecting wish lists from teachers,” Caldwell said.

“We buy all the supplies for the schools and for the teachers, whatever they need,” said Lindsey. “I think arts are dying in a way, in the schools. It’s sad, because to me, any form of art is going to grow into whatever that person becomes in their later years. I think we need to keep that, and I think that is something that is important in the valley.”

Annual events sponsored by TVAA include two Photo Contests, one in February and another in August, Tehachapi Youth Art Contest in April, Springtyme Faire in June, Chalk on the Walk in August, Handcrafts Festival in August, and Fall Harvest Faire in September.

“That’s the reason that we do this, with the Chalk on the Walk and the Photo Contest, is to get the community more involved with what is going on,” Caldwell said.

The gallery itself features a wide array of handcrafted pieces.

“If you want to buy something unique that somebody else doesn’t have, then here is where you go,” Caldwell said. “Our members are constantly bringing in new items, so the inventory in the store changes daily.”

New TVAA member Jenny Zur said a one woman comes in frequently, and on one recent trip bought candles, soaps and other items “made right here in Tehachapi” that she assembles into gift baskets for people who come to visit her so they can find out about the city.

“I’m amazed that an art enterprise store like this has stayed open as long as it has,” Zur said. “Art galleries are often short-lived, because it’s hard to make the rent. But to have this group do what they have done to keep the doors open and give to the community as well for this long, well… that’s amazing.”

Located at 100 W. Tehachapi Blvd., Gallery ‘N’ Gifts is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Winter hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For the latest information on event dates and times, “friend” them at facebook.com/galleryngifts, or call 822-6062.