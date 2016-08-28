After years of bad news about the declining population of Monarch butterflies (Danaus plexipus), there has finally been some glad tidings this year: The estimated number of Monarchs that overwintered in Oyamel fir trees in Mexico increased dramatically in 2016, with as many as 200 million monarchs clustered together. That is more than five times as many as were found in the winter of 2014.

Monarchs are the most common of the larger butterflies found in the Tehachapi Mountains, and they are well-beloved by local residents. The adult females typically lay their eggs on the underside of leaves of two different native milkweed species: California Narrowleaf Milkweed (Ascelpias fascicularis) and Wooly Milkweed (Ascelpias vestita). The female lays a single egg here and there, and the tiny caterpillars hatch out and begin feeding on the milkweed plant, whose alkaloids impart a bitterness that protects Monarchs from birds and other predators.

After eating and growing rapidly for about two weeks, the white, yellow and black banded caterpillars attach themselves to a nearby surface and hang upside down, spinning a beautiful green chrysalis accented with gold marks. After 10 days in the chrysalis, the transformation from caterpillar is complete, and the chrysalis becomes translucent and a butterfly emerges. Its wings are somewhat shriveled at first, and it pumps them up with fluid and then flies off to nectar-feed.

Biologists believe that part of the decline of Monarch populations can be attributed to a loss of habitat, especially in Midwestern states, and an accompanying shortage of milkweed plants, so efforts have been underway in many states to plant more milkweed.

This spring a Tehachapi mother and her son, Susan Pearson and Mason, 9, planted both Tropical Milkweed and California Narrowleaf Milkweed in three pots at their Cummings Valley home, and were delighted to have many Monarchs visiting and laying eggs — they counted 11 of the attractive larvae on a single cluster of milkweed. Susan shared photos of the different life stages of the Monarch and I’ve included them on this page.

I grew up loving Monarchs and their familiar caterpillars, and my brother and I always weed-eat around the Narrowleaf Milkweed plants on our farm, leaving them for the Monarchs. In recent years there simply haven’t been many adults around to visit these plants, however, but we’re hopeful that with the growing awareness of the plight of Monarchs, the tide can turn and their numbers will increase. Natural conditions like droughts and hard winters can also greatly affect Monarch numbers, and this year has been a good one for them — yay!

Have a good week.

Jon Hammond has written for Tehachapi News for more than 30 years. Send email to tehachapimtnlover@gmail.com.