Doris Lorraine Solis passed away in her Tehachapi home on Aug. 18, 2016. She was 85. A memorial service will be held at Grace Fellowship Church in Tehachapi on Aug. 27, 2016.

Wood Family Funeral Service, Inc. was entrusted with her care. A full obituary will be in next week’s edition of Tehachapi News. For condolences, please visit woodmortuary.net.