Judith Ann Logan, Sept. 13, 1938 - Aug. 1, 2016

Judith Ann Logan passed away on Aug. 1, 2016. She is now in Heaven with her oldest son, Robert, and the love of her life, husband Bob.

Judy will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She loved the Lord and her family with all of her heart. She always had a smile, a kind word and a prayer for everyone. Judy was born in Rockford, Ill., attended Gardena High School and raised her four children in Anaheim. Judy loved to help others. She worked as a florist, at a wedding chapel and at her own Promotions Unlimited.

Throughout her life, she volunteered at her children’s schools, with Aid to Baja California and Sowers Ministries. She hosted students and missionaries in her home. Judy always had an open heart and an open home. She is greatly missed and forever loved by six children, Cindy and Rick Moore, Tamara and Rick Scott, and Korye and Christine Logan. Her 11 grandchildren are Joel and Jennifer Moore, Crystal and Mark Kraft, Tyler Scott, Trisha and Tim Sanchez, Korye Rodriguez and Ayrton Logan. Her five great-grandchildren are Aiden, Kirsten, Tristan, Keira and Lizzy.

Judy was a resident of Tehachapi and a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church for many years. There will be a memorial service celebrating her life at on Saturday, Oct. 1, at 2 p.m., at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Tehachapi.