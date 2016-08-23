Mary Lee Young-Stutz, 1934-2016

In loving memory of the beautiful Mary Lee Stutz who graduated into her Creator’s loving arms on Aug. 7, 2016. Mary Lee was 81.

Born on Sept. 8, 1934 in Santa Cruz, she married Robert G. Young on Sept. 1, 1952 in Reno, Nev. They then resided in Crescent City until 1966 when they relocated to Klamath Falls, Ore. In 1985, they relocated to Bakersfield. Other places of residence included San Simeon and White City, Kan. Finally, they settled in Tehachapi to work with their son, Patrick. Robert passed on March 28, 2004.

In September 2005, Mary Lee married Eugene F. Stutz where they continued to reside in Tehachapi until Eugene passed away in 2015. Mary Lee then relocated to be near her daughter, Judy Bales in Marysville, Wash., until her passing.

She leaves behind five survivors: Michael G. Young, Patrick M. Young, Timothy A. Young, Shawn R. Young and Judy L. Bales. Her stepchildren are Eugene Stutz Jr., Cheryl Steel, Kathleen Thompson and Patricia Stutz. She also has 11 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, 10 step-grandchildren and two step-great-grandchildren.

Mary Lee cherished her family and friends immensely, always full of love and prayers for everyone she met. Her uniquely loving embrace and her incredibly unforgettable smile are to be remembered and cherished by all who knew her. Her heart was with Jesus and her legacy will live on for many generations to follow.

A memorial service will be held for her on Sept 10, 2016, at the Christian Life Assembly of God in Tehachapi at 2 p.m. Her remains will be joined with her late husband Eugene Stutz at the Bakersfield National Cemetery.