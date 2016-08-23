Robert E. Roedel, 1939-2016

Robert Edward Roedel, aka Bob, Bo or BoBo, of Tehachapi (Stallion Springs and Sand Canyon), tragically lost his long and terrible battle against brain cancer on Aug. 14, 2016, at Lifehouse in Bakersfield.

Bob is survived by his adoring wife and constant companion of 44 years, Mary E. Roedel, his son Kenny and his wife Marci, his two daughters Tammy and Debbie and her wife Naomi, and his beloved sister, Ann Roedel, who stood by his side until the very end. He is also survived by 11 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and many cousins, nieces and nephews who all mourn the loss of this adventurous man, known for his bigger-than-life dynamic and charismatic personality as he joins his parents, younger brother and sister in Heaven.

Bob may have passed away, but not without leaving a legacy for his deep and sincere love of learning, an unwavering independence and an uncanny determination for love of life, all of which was witnessed especially by his courageous struggle against cancer over the last three years.

Born to Francis and Helen Roedel of Brooklyn, N.Y., Bob moved to the San Fernando Valley in the 1970s to join his younger brother, Frank, where he was eventually joined by his mother, Helen, and two sisters, Lynn and Ann. Finally, Bob moved to Tehachapi, a place he loved and held near and dear to his heart for its beauty and close sense of community.

His accomplishments are long, including serving honorably in the Navy, and his beloved Merchant Marines where he was able to travel the world several times over. He loved the sea, fishing, camping and mining for gold. Over the span of his lifetime, he enjoyed giving as much as getting in every activity he undertook.

His entrepreneurial spirit drew him to many businesses over the years, though he is most recently known in Stallion Springs for opening the Springs Emporium Convenient store in the 1990s before finally retiring. While in Stallion Springs, Bob advocated many issues, loving his time spent on many boards, as well as assisting as often as possible with the Police Activities League. In Sand Canyon, he is remembered for championing the Sand Canyon Volunteer Fire Department, a love shared by his father who was a firefighter himself in New York. Bob also served on many community boards in Sand Canyon as well.

Bob was known for his active participation and for volunteering many hours with the Red Cross as a certified trainer, a dedication that began with the tragedy of Hurricane Katrina, and ended with him actively teaching emergency techniques to people all over Kern County and beyond.

As well, he is known for his dedication to the Minute Men and Border Patrol, which he felt was his patriotic duty to participate in and to ensure it was carried out with integrity and fairness. Further, Bob was known for his unwavering devotion to the NRA, in which he dedicated much of his recent time to as a certified instructor educating people near and far on the importance of gun safety, knowledge and use. He was a self-taught man in many fields, firmly believing a person’s limitations were only set by their own imagination.

An avid lover of the ocean, Bob’s ashes, as per his wishes, will be scattered at sea in a private and quiet ceremony attended by close family. However, an Irish send off and gathering of friends and family will be scheduled to toast a drink (or many drinks) to him in a celebration of life at his home with his wife. Date and time to be announced.

If unable to attend, Bob’s final wishes would be to remember him fondly, and to have a drink and a toast to life for him. There is no greater man, husband, father, son, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin and friend, for we all have faults, and greatness, strengths and weakness. Bob Roedel was no exception, but the well of love and his passion for life was limitless. May he rest in eternal peace and never be forgotten.