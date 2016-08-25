Doris Lorraine Solis, 1931-2016

Doris Lorraine Solis passed away Aug. 18, 2016. She is reunited in Heaven with her oldest son, Bruce Jr. and her brothers and sisters, Donald, Butch, Sue and Shirley.

Doris was born on March 28, 1931, in Hot Springs, Ark., to Delbert and Ethel Rood. She was the oldest of four sisters and two brothers. The family moved to California in the early '40s, where she attended and graduated from Banning High School in Wilmington, Calif. She was a resident of Tehachapi since 1992.

Doris is survived by her sister, Pamela Horton and two sons, Donny Kuhn and his beautiful wife, Beverly, and Charles A. Cooper and his daughter, Aleeya.

Doris was a selfless servant of the Lord and a loving mother and grandmother. She never hesitated to give of her time to any and all who needed love, prayer, or help in any form.

Doris was a crossing guard at Tompkins Elementary School in Tehachapi for many years. Early on, she began to purchase coats and jackets from Help & Hope, for kids crossing at her spot in need of warm clothing during winter times. As time went on, people began donating coats, gloves, scarves, beanies and all manner of winter clothing to her, so she could pass them out to any kids in need.

Doris’s love and trust in Christ never wavered. It was her wish that everyone she came in contact with felt His love and mercy. She will be missed by many.

