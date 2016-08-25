Helga Rolin, 1932-2016

Helga was born on Sept. 25, 1932 in Franzensbad Czechoslovakia (Sudetenland) prior to the beginning of World War II to Karl and Adelheide Markus. During the end of the war she, along with her brother, two sisters and other family members escaped the advancing Russian troops by crossing into southern Bavaria along with thousands of other dispossessed Germans. Her German family still lives there and one of her great joys was visiting them as often as she was able. She had many wonderful times with her nieces Gerlinde and Ingred, who were like sisters to her, and also her niece Heide who always made sure her trips were stress-free and comfortable.

She met and married a handsome young American soldier, Rodger Rolin, when she was 20 and they continued that marriage for more than 60 years until her passing. But even after living in America for many of those 60 years, she was still unable to lose all of her German accent. It was a fact that her American family would remind her of from time to time.

Being in a military family meant that she moved many times between Europe and America and many different places on each continent. No matter where it was that the family settled, Helga would always make it into a home that was comfortable, safe, enjoyable and of course meticulously clean. She would always plant a garden and greatly enjoyed caring for it.

After Rodger retired from the Army in 1973, they settled in Tehachapi and she began her long career working with him in several of his businesses, all the while attending many of her grandchildren's and great-grandchildren's sporting events, which she enjoyed immensely. She was a great organizer and fretted, way ahead of time, over every detail for each and every holiday dinner, event or gathering, as she did for events held by the VFW and American Legion.

She leaves behind her Husband, Rodger Rolin, her son Fred Rolin (Tambra), grandsons Christopher (Shannon) and Robert, and great-grandkids Christian, Lexi, Chase, Gabe and Kennedi along with her brothers-in-law Bill and Tom (Pat) and sisters-in-law Juanita and Karen, many nieces and nephews and extended family members, all of whom will miss her dearly.

Helga was a kind and generous lady who spoke her mind but would always try to see the best in a person. She had many lifelong friends throughout the world and many in Tehachapi that she also called friend.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her sisters Mary and Hilde and recently her brother Paul.

May she rest in peace and find comfort in the inevitable light that someday will call us all.

Thank you to all the family and friends who visited and cared for her during her illness and to Hoffman Hospice for their efforts, which allowed her to be at home for her final moments as she had desired.

"Farewell to thee! But not farewell to all my fondest thoughts of thee: Within my heart they still shall dwell; And they shall cheer and comfort me." Anne Bronte

As per Helga's request no additional services are planned.