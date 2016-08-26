Kathleen Marie Stratton was called to her eternal home by God on July 28, 2016. She was 68.

Born Dec. 2, 1947, to Stanley and Eve Potorski in Burbank, she graduated from Burbank High School and later from medical assistant school. She worked the majority of her career in the health care field, helping countless patients and families.

The last 10 years of her professional life were spent working in the Kern County school district. She loved working with the special education children/teens and found much joy in helping them better their reading, writing, math skills and organizing field trips. She also spent much of her off time working with the youngsters in her apartment complex, doing puzzles, reading books and playing numbers games. She gave them a great head start when they started and/or continued in elementary school.

Kathleen was passionate about helping people and organizations. Truly a generous soul, she loved to support environmental, animal and veterans causes. One of her favorite activities was to take long walks and enjoy the miracle of creation.

Kathleen was preceded in death by her parents, Stanley and Eve Potorski; her sisters, Judy and Linda; her brother-in-law, Howard; and her nephew, Bill.

She is survived by her two daughters, Kimberley and Karen; and by her two grandchildren, Madison and Elle. We will miss her so very much. Her legacy we carry on in us.

If desired, donations in remembrance may be made to one of her favorite charities: Nature Conservancy, World Wildlife Fund, Defenders of Wildlife or Natural Resources Defense Council.

Wood Family Funeral Service has been entrusted with her care. For condolences, please visit woodmortuary.net.