Jerry G. Hartley, 1938-2016

Jerry G. Hartley went home in his sleep, to be with his Lord and Savior, on July 14, 2016. He was the owner of Tehachapi Rooter Service.

A memorial will be held on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2016, at 4 p.m., at Canyon Hills Assembly of God, Bakersfield, in the Fireside Room, 7001 Auburn St., Bakersfield.

Anyone who knew and cared for Jerry is welcome to come and join in the celebration of his life.

Jerry loved Tehachapi, his friends, his loyal customers of the Sears Catalog Store and Tehachapi Rooter Service.

Jerry would want to thank each and every one of his friends for all that you did and the love you gave him over all these years.

Justin and his mom want all of Jerry’s friends to know how much we appreciate everything they did for Justin’s dad, and they will always be remembered.

May God bless all of you.