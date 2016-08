Tehachapi Police Department patrol car in the field.

Tehachapi Police Department patrol car in the field.

Tehachapi law enforcement made a total of 21 arrests during the week of Aug. 15 to 21.

The Kern County Sheriff's Office arrested three adults in the greater Tehachapi area.

The Tehachapi Police Department made a total of 10 arrests, including three adults on suspicion of felony crimes.

Tehachapi police officers handled a total of 277 incidents including 157 calls for service from the public. Officers wrote 30 reports and issued two citations.