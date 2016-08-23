Supervisors approved Kern County’s 2016-2017 budget Tuesday and, for the most part, resisted demands for more money from the Kern County District Attorney’s and Sheriff’s offices.

They rejected a request for an additional $630,000 for staffing in the D.A.’s office but agreed to shift $2.8 million from county reserves to the active budget on behalf of Sheriff Donny Youngblood.

The money won’t be Youngblood’s to control. The sheriff will have to ask the County Administrative Office — with which he exchanged tense words Tuesday — for the money on a case-by-case basis.

Supervisors put $1.3 million for a sheriff’s training academy and $1.5 million for staffing and substation work into the county’s “contingencies” fund for the sheriff.

And they hope some creative work will raise more money for his department.

Supervisor Zack Scrivner said the county could save some money by finding cheaper rent for facilities, using $629,0000 in community block grant money to pay for sheriff’s protection or discovering other efficiencies.

With the $1.5 million, Youngblood said, he might be able to re-open the Rosamond substation and beef up the rural crime unit.

TESTY EXCHANGES

Getting to that resolution took all of the morning and much of the afternoon and produced more than a couple tense moments.

Kern County’s budget has been decimated by a downturn in property tax revenue, forcing officials to push fiscal losses incurred this year and last year out over the next four years.

All departments were asked to take a roughly 5 percent cut in general fund revenue.

County Administrative Officer John Nilon built a powerful argument that — facing three more years of deep budget cuts, a 50 percent decline in reserves, and massive increases in pension costs — all county departments need to cut now and learn to operate with less.

Burning through reserves now, he said, would only mean deeper and more dramatic cuts next year, he argued.

The budget hearings got heated when Youngblood rose to defend his request for more money.

Youngblood is asking to be “held harmless,” which would create an unsustainable situation in which he will have to ask for more and more resources in coming years to delay cuts, Nilon said.

Nilon said the sheriff is asking for $6.4 million in ongoing funding and an additional $1.3 million for a new training academy.

Youngblood responded with frustration and displeasure.

There has been a lack of communication about the budget, he said, and he’s not willing to compromise on what he thinks his department needs.

“We’ve been $6.3 million apart from the beginning,” Youngblood said.

Without the money he would have to unfund 41 empty deputy positions and 25 empty detention deputy jobs, merge the Rosamond and Mojave substations, close part of the downtown jail, reduce funding for the gang and narcotics unit, reduce surveillance flights and delay replacing 52 aging vehicles.

One of the potential sources of revenue for his request is Proposition 172 public safety bond reserves, Nilon said. Youngblood said Nilon kept the fund a secret. He had never heard there was a reserve until last Monday.

Nilon responded that the reserve, and Proposition 172 funding, was no secret and has been kept “in plain sight.”

Youngblood said the fund is there to keep public safety services in place.

“If it’s there for a rainy day, I’ve got news for all of us, in places like Rosamond it’s raining,” he said.

But some supervisors questioned whether using reserves would help the county long-term.

“We know that times are very, very difficult right now,” Scrivner said. But “if we burn through these reserves at a higher rate, all we’re doing is kicking the can down the road.”

If things go as the county projects, Kern would have no way to prevent even more “draconian” cuts in the coming year, Nilon said.

The sheriff also had some harsh words for Supervisor Mick Gleason, whose editorial in The Californian Tuesday Youngblood called misleading.

The piece claimed that the Sheriff’s Office budget is $40 million larger than it was several years ago.

But the piece didn’t explain, Youngblood said, that pension and operational costs have increased by well more than $40 million over the same period.

And he said the public is not as safe as it used to be, as Gleason said in the editorial.

“It is not safer. Our homicide rate is up 100 percent. It is not safer. Not even close,” Youngblood said.

He understands what the County Administrative Office is doing, he said, but he has another job.

Nilon “counts beans and he does it very well,” he said. “I’m the sheriff. I’m here to speak for public safety. That’s my job and I won’t back down from that.”

Supervisors had a long discussion about how to fund the training academy Youngblood hopes to run and whether they could use Community Development Block Grant money to help the sheriff’s budget.

A PROSECUTOR’S PLEA

A similarly hearty exchange surrounded the District Attorney’s office budget.

Nilon questioned whether the office would truly face dramatic operational changes if District Attorney Lisa Green didn’t get the $360,000 she was requesting for three deputy district attorney positions.

Nilon said that even though budget levels are dropping, staffing levels continue to be at higher-than-average levels in the District Attorney’s office.

Caseloads are declining or stable, Nilon said.

Green can decide to not prosecute misdemeanor crimes, he said, and she can claim the reason is she hasn’t gotten enough money to run her department.

“She can say it is based on the budget but based on the information we have here, that does not seem to support that argument,” Nilon said.

Assistant District Attorney Scott Spielman said the CAO’s reports on his office’s staffing are misleading because a change a couple years ago added additional responsibilities to its plate.

“We have always been lean in the number of prosecutors. We have been lean in the number of investigators. We have been lean in the number of clerical staff,” Spielman said. “We’ve streamlined the best that we can.”

But losing the ability to hire the prosecutors will force the D.A.’s office to reduce or eliminate prosecution of misdemeanor crime, he said.

“I know some people see it as a threat, ‘We won’t prosecute misdemeanors if you don’t give us what we want.’ It isn’t a threat. It’s reality,” Spielman said.

Nilon said the District Attorney’s office was asking to fund the ongoing cost of the jobs with one-time funds from the Proposition 172 reserve fund.

Using the fund to cover this year’s costs would accelerate the depletion of the reserve, resulting in higher general fund contributions in coming years, he said.

Next year the district attorney would be out of reserves and one-time money and would be asking supervisors for another $2 million to keep the department whole.

Supervisor Mike Maggard asked Spielman how they would handle running the District Attorney’s office when all of the reserves are gone and he is millions of dollars in the hole.

“Then we’ll have to deal with those deletions,” Spielman said.