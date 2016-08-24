Walmart once again looks to be a go in Tehachapi.

The Fifth District Court of Appeal in Fresno announced Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 24, that the City of Tehachapi has adequately addressed environmental issues related to the project.

The vote of the three-panel judge was unanimous.

A hearing on the matter was held July 26 and it was widely expected the decision would take about a month to come down from the court.

“It’s our understanding the City and Walmart have prevailed in the appeals court,” City Manager Greg Garrett said just after the decision became public. “The appeal process is not yet completed but we’re happy that this long legal back and forth may soon be over.”

Mayor Susan Wiggins also was happy the appeal process could be at an end.

“I’m really happy to hear this,” Wiggins said by phone. “I listened to both sides and also from 350 senior citizens who said they needed the Walmart. They said didn’t want to drive to Bakersfield any more to get lower prices on the things they need. I’m glad to hear that this is over, unless they can appeal again.”

The drive to stop the Walmart project had been brought before the court twice in the past by a group called Tehachapi First, which cited environmental concerns.

The last time Tehachapi First went to court was in July 2015 after Kern County Superior Court Judge Kenneth Twisselman ruled that the City of Tehachapi had adequately addressed environmental concerns related to the project.

Tehachapi First emerged as an organization after the city approved Walmart in 2011. Through its attorney, Mark Wolfe of San Francisco, the organization has challenged the adequacy of environmental reviews related to the proposed Walmart.

If allowed to move forward, the 165,000-square-foot Walmart super center would be built on property the company owns near the southeast corner of Tucker Road and Tehachapi Boulevard.

Tehachapi First initially appealed the Tehachapi Planning Commission’s approval of the Walmart project in January 2011.

The latest report from the court hearing said the city will recover all its costs for the appeal.