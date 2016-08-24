Shawna Callahan wants people to know that nobody fights alone.

So this year the organization she and husband Dwayne started after her uncle, Robert McCaslin, was diagnosed with cancer, will support two girls.

“We are helping two girls this year, Abigail Segundo and Amanda Broome,” said No One Fights Alone founder Shawna Callahan. “I stumbled across Abigail’s story on Facebook, and I reached out to her mother, Julie. I told her, ‘You don’t know me, but I want to help.’ It’s been gaining momentum ever since, like I have never seen before.”

The 3rd annual No One Fights Alone Poker Run will be held Sunday, Nov. 6, starting at Bikersfield, 2622 Fairhaven Drive, and ending at IBMC Clubhouse, 1715 Elzworth, in Bakersfield.

Shawna Callahan knows about the impact of cancer. Buried beneath an avalanche of doctor’s bills and struggling to make ends meet, Callahan said she and her husband reached a point where they had to put their pride aside and reach out to the community for help.

“It’s hard to ask for help, when you’re used to doing it yourself,” sahe said.

The Callahans decided to host a fundraising Poker Run for their uncle.

“This was our entire family and friends from everywhere working together to make this happen,” said Shawna. “Our goal was 56 people, and we ended up with 200.”

The second year, the Callahans held another Poker Run fundraiser.

“At the end of the day, we sat down and decided we wanted to pay it forward,” said Callahan, “so we helped Kandice Cerna Hernandez during her journey.”

The second fundraiser was even bigger than the first, drawing 300 people.

“This was absolutely amazing, and we wanted to be able to help two families this year,” Callahan said.

Registration for the poker run will begin at 9 a.m., with kickstands up at 10 a.m. Pre-registration can be made on Friday, Nov. 4, at Ethel’s Old Corral, from 7 to 10 p.m., and on Saturday, Nov. 5 at Bikersfield, from noon to 3 p.m. during Customer Appreciation Day.

Bikes and autos are welcome. The cost is $20 per participant, $35 for tandem and $10 for non-participants. All prices include lunch. The event will include raffles, a 50/50, and more. Gun raffle tickets will be sold for $20 each or two for $30. All proceeds will go to the Segundo and Broome families.

“This is a pay it forward in the truest meaning of the phrase,” Callahan said. “The community support we have received each year has been amazing, and all we have done to promote it is social media and a whole lot of door-to-door footwork.”

A blood drive will also be held at Houchin Blood Bank in Bakersfield on Saturday, Sept. 24, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mention No One Fights Alone with Abigail Segundo by name.

For more information, call Shawna Callahan at 747-1224 or Jamie Davis at 379-1674.