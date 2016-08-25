City of Tehachapi

City Council meets first and third Monday at 6 p.m. at the Claude L. Wells Center, 300 S. Robinson St. Next meeting Tuesday Sept. 6 because of the holiday. Agenda at liveuptehachapi.com.

Tehachapi Unified School District

Board meets the second and fourth Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Claude L. Wells Center, 300 S. Robinson St. Next regular meeting Sept. 13. Agenda at teh.k12.ca.us.

Tehachapi Valley Healthcare District

Board meets third Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at the Tehachapi Area Association of Realtors office, 803 Tucker Road. Next regular meeting is Sept. 20. Agenda at tvhd.org.

Tehachapi Valley Recreation & Park District

Board meets third Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at the district office, 490 W. D St. Next regular meeting Sept. 20. Agenda at tvrpd.org.

Tehachapi-Cummings County Water District

Board meets third Wednesday of month at 3 p.m. The board will meet at the Golden Hills CSD office at 21415 Reeves St. for the next few months due to construction. Next regular meeting Sept. 21. Agenda at tccwd.com.

Bear Valley Community Services District

Board meets second and fourth Thursday at 6 p.m. at the district office, 28999 S. Lower Valley Road. Next regular meeting Sept. 8. Agenda at bvcsd.com.

Golden Hills Community Services District

Board meets the third Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at the district office, 21415 Reeves St. Next regular meeting Sept. 15. Agenda at ghcsd.com.

Special meeting Sept. 12, 6 p.m. to discuss EIR for wastewater treatment plant.

Mountain Meadows Community Services District

Board meets third Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. at the district office, 17980 Highline Road. Next meeting Sept. 15. Agenda at no longer on website. Will be posted at Information Centers at Dennison Road and Highline, Summit Road in front of the MMCSD office, and Tucker Road and Highline.

Stallion Springs Community Services District

Board meets third Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the district office, 27800 Stallion Springs Drive. Next regular meeting Sept. 20. Agenda at mysscsd.com.

Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce

Meets the third Tuesday of the month at noon.

Greater Tehachapi Economic Development Council

Meets the first Wednesday at 7:30 a.m. Next meeting at the Tehachapi Police Department’s Community Room Sept. 7.