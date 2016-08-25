Abigail Segundo was only 4 when she was diagnosed with a rare form of brain cancer last spring. On Monday, the Bakersfield girl, who is now 5, is scheduled to begin an intense round of treatment at Children's Hospital Los Angeles.

Snuggles is Abigail Segundo's favorite stuffed animal and she takes it everywhere she goes.

Five-year-old Abigail Segundo gets ready to play with her large toy giraffe, George. She had been looking forward to starting kindergarten before she was diagnosed with medulloblastoma, a form of brain cancer.

Abigail Segundo and her father, Edgar Segundo, have spent a lot of time together, especially after Abigail was diagnosed with a rare form of brain cancer last spring. Mr. Segundo credits his employer, Sysco Food Service, with providing him the time off he needs to be with Abigail.

Abigail Segundo has fun last week with Ariel, one of the family dogs. When Abigail's mom, Julie Segundo, realized her daughter's hair would fall out as a result of chemotherapy, she cut off her own hair in a statement of solidarity and love.

Edgar and Julie Segundo with Abigail, 5, and her brother Ryan, 19. Siblings Zachary, 8, and Addison, 7, were at school when this photo was shot. Ryan has suffered from glycogen storage disease Type 1A, so the family is no stranger to serious medical issues. Ryan recently dyed his hair gray in support of his little sister, as gray is the ribbon color for brain cancer awareness.

Abigail Segundo, now 5, was diagnosed with a rare form of brain cancer in March. After initially denying coverage, the Bakersfield family's insurance company has approved coverage of Abigail's cancer treatment.

Julie Segundo has cried so many times in recent months, she was sure the tears would eventually run dry.

But mothers of children diagnosed with brain cancer are apparently given an endless supply.

As she stood recently with her husband, Edgar, in their kitchen in southwest Bakersfield, the mother of four was asked where she finds the strength to face what must be a parent’s worst fear, the discovery of a malignant tumor in her child’s brain. The Segundos have chosen an aggressive course of treatment that is nearly as dangerous as the rare form of medulloblastoma diagnosed last spring in the couple’s 5-year-old daughter, Abigail.

“I don’t have any strength,” Julie Segundo said.

But the evidence suggests otherwise. The mass of dark hair that once hung to her waist is gone, shorn down to her scalp in a gesture of solidarity and love for tiny Abigail, who has lost all her hair after undergoing three cycles of aggressive chemotherapy.

Earlier this month, the mother’s strength was tested yet again. At the 11th hour — just days before a ramped-up treatment regimen was scheduled to begin — the parents received word from Health Net, their insurance carrier, that it had decided it will not cover the course of treatment chosen by the Segundos and their daughter’s doctors, a treatment plan that began last May.

The letter from the insurance company, bizarrely addressed directly to the 5-year-old patient, began, “Dear Abigail Segundo:”

“This notice is to inform you,” it goes on to say, “that coverage of the service is being denied at this time.”

“The ACNS0334 chemotherapy treatment is in a clinical trial for children less than 3 years old. A clinical trial is a special research study considered to be investigational (not proven). Since you are more than 3 years old, using ACNS0334 is not the first kind of treatment to be used for you. There is not enough information in the literature showing its safety and that it works.”

A spokesman for Health Net said it is the company’s policy not to comment on an individual’s medical issues, even if, as in the case of the Segundos, the family gives permission.

When Julie and Edgar Segundo, who have generations of ties to Tehachapi, saw the notice, they were stunned, not only by the denial of coverage, but by the letter’s impersonal tone.

But a local reporter asking for answers, a letter from Abigail’s doctor appealing the denial, and a call from the family’s local congressman may have convinced the company to reverse its decision.

KINDERGARTEN DREAMS

A few months ago, like hundreds of other parents across Bakersfield, Julie Segundo was helping Abigail, then age 4, prepare for her first year of school as a kindergartener.

In late February or early March, Abigail told her mom that her head hurt.

Then on March 15 as her mother was getting ready to leave for work, Abigail started crying and again complained of a headache.

“I took her back to the doctor that day,” Segundo recalled. “He took blood and urine and told me he would ask for authorization to get an MRI for the next week.”

In the early morning hours of March 22, Abigail woke up throwing up. The MRI was scheduled for the following day, but Segundo felt it couldn’t wait. She took Abigail to the ER where the doctor agreed to do the MRI.

That’s when everything changed. The world they knew collapsed.

Now, kindergarten is all but forgotten as the Segundos are consumed by a much more pressing priority: saving Abigail’s life. In March, doctors surgically removed a tumor the size of a small orange from the back of the little girl’s brain. In an amazing bit of good luck and a testament to the skill of the surgeons, she appears to have suffered no lasting effects to her brain function, including motor skills and cognitive ability.

However, the physiological characteristics of the tumor turned out to be more complex than first thought, and the onset of treatment was delayed to mid-May due to the difficulty in arriving at the final pathologic diagnosis. Tissue samples were sent to specialized labs in San Francisco and even Europe.

Finally, the Segundos were presented with a diagnosis and two possible courses of treatment. The first seemed, to put it mildly, crazy.

It would have involved full-dose radiation of Abigail’s skull and spine, followed by six cycles of chemo.

“It would have fried her brain,” Julie Segundo said. “Edgar and I looked at each other and immediately knew it was not an option.”

Indeed, Dr. Girish Dhall, director of the neuro-oncology program at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, said as much in a letter he wrote to Health Net on Aug. 12 documenting Abigail’s care to date and appealing the insurance company’s decision to deny coverage.

He cited a study published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology in 2012 that showed children who survive the heavy radiation treatment often suffer severe cognitive deficits and experience a devastating decrease in IQ score.

Option 2, which would include three stem cell transplants using Abigail’s own cells, shows similarly grim survival rates. So the choice made by the parents, Dhall suggested in the letter, was sound.

“I sincerely hope that this patient will be allowed to continue treatment … and authorization provided expeditiously without an unnecessary delay in starting her next phase of high-dose chemotherapy,” Dhall wrote.

Abigail has already experienced a delay in treatment due to the denial of coverage. She was scheduled to begin her fourth and most intense round of chemotherapy, but when the letter arrived from the family’s insurance company, the treatment was put on hold.

THE BIGGER PICTURE

Dr. Ravi Patel, the director of Comprehensive Blood & Cancer Center in Bakersfield, is not involved in Abigail’s case, and is not able to comment specifically on her illness or treatment. However, it’s important, he said, for people to understand that the sort of 11th-hour denial of coverage the Segundo family experienced is becoming more common in Bakersfield and across the country.

“This is an ongoing problem,” Patel said. “It’s a constant battle we see almost on a daily basis, and it’s emotionally draining for the patients, their families and the physician who is trying to provide the best care possible.”

And when the illness is life-threatening, the emotional toll can be tremendous, even when the insurance carrier later decides to cover the treatment.

Patel said he was not surprised to learn of the detailed, three-page letter sent by Dhall to the insurance company. He and his associates have sent many similar letters in an effort to advocate for patient care and minimize delays in treatment.

But time spent negotiating with insurance companies could be better spent caring for patients.

“The amount of time and detail he put into writing that letter is significant,” he said of Dhall. “The concern he has in furthering the interests of his patient is evident right there in that letter.”

Patel understands that insurance carriers must exercise a level of oversight in monitoring the cost of medical care, he said. And even as exciting new breakthroughs in cancer care are developed and realized, Patel acknowledges that often they are incredibly expensive.

But the veteran physician noted that it’s not uncommon for carriers to block coverage of even standard courses of treatment — and when those business decisions delay crucial treatment for deadly diseases, there is often a cost to patients, families and caregivers.

“Many times the caregiver is communicating not with another physician (at the insurance company) but with a person who doesn’t have a medical education,” Patel said. “And the family is caught in the middle.”

FAMILY STRENGTH, HOPE

The dozens of scans and tests, the poking with needles, the heart-wrenching decisions, the surgery, and at the end of each day, trying to ease the fear in their daughter’s eyes — this is life in the Segundo household in 2016. But watching them together, it soon becomes clear that the fear and dread are tempered and eased by the innocent smile on Abigail’s face, the pure joy she experiences in playing with George, the giant stuffed toy giraffe she received from a family friend, and the glow of happiness she finds in just being a kid.

She’s a beautiful little girl, full of life, and her parents will do whatever it takes to make sure that doesn’t change.

Even as the medical bills approach a million dollars, Abigail’s mother vows they will not be deterred. The next round of treatment was rescheduled for Aug. 22 at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles. It promises to be so intense that Abigail must spend the better part of the next few months at the hospital under constant care.

On Aug. 17, before Julie Segundo learned that Health Net reversed its decision, the mother’s determination was evident.

“This plan will move forward regardless of what the insurance company decides,” she said. “We will use what money we have in our savings. We will take out a loan. We will put that down and make payments.

“If we have to rob a bank, if we have to organize a fundraiser, we’re getting her in (Aug. 22), and we’ll deal with what comes.”

Then late Aug. 19, the Segundos received a phone call from Bakersfield Congressman and congressional Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who apparently had been advocating for the Segundos behind the scenes. He informed them that Health Net had decided to cover Abigail’s course of cancer treatment after all.

McCarthy’s office could not immediately be reached for comment Aug 20.

When the phone call bearing good news came from McCarthy, Segundo said she felt an immediate wave of relief and thanks. But she felt other emotions as well.

“I was relieved, then angry for the additional stress and time I spent fighting when I should have been doing other things,” she said in an email Aug. 20.

“Then I just felt so sad for all the other families this is happening to that don’t have the love and support Abigail has.

“Then I thanked God we have love and support.”