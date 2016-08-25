The residents of Golden Hills and all interested parties can participate in a hearing on possible environmental impacts of the Golden Hills Sanitation Company/Waste Water Treatment Plant on the area.

The special meeting will be at the Golden Hills Community Services District offices at 6 p.m. Sept. 12 to review comments, which have been coming in since January.

Lorelei Oviatt, the head of Planning & Community Development for the county, has helped the Golden Hills Community Services District with its EIR, along with compiling responses and concerns from the public. The public will now review the responses.

The the cost of the EIR was funded by a grant.

The EIR contains concerns about the possible options for the sanitation company’s waste water treatment plant. It has been in receivership since 2012, when bankruptcy forced that situation.

The company services about 180 residents in Golden Hills. The rest, about 97 percent, are on septic.

Although the lead agency, the Golden Hills Community Services District will just listen to any questions about the final draft, and then vote if it accepts the document.