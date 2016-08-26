Firefighters are on the scene of a brush fire in the 31000 block of Deertrail Drive in Bear Valley Springs that broke out shortly after 11 a.m. Friday.

According to Capt. Matthew Wiggins of the Kern County Fire Department, the fire is traveling at a moderate rate of speed and has covered 25 acres.

No structures are threatened at this time, Wiggins said.

There are four air tankers and 40 firefighters battling the blaze.

Photographer Nick Smirnoff, at the scene of the fire, said two more air tankers have been ordered.

This latest fire comes as firefighters in Kern and beyond are fighting several fires throughout the state.