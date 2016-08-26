Tehachapi High School Principal Scott Heitman,who led the summer school program, spoke about its success at a school board meeting on Aug. 23.

For those students needing extra time to fulfill their academic requirements, summer school was a big success.

“Most of those taking classes finished more than one requirement,” said Tehachapi High School Principal Scott Heitman, who led the program. “Things went smoothly and worked out well. It was very rewarding.”

Heitman made his report at a Tehachapi Unified School District meeting on Aug. 23. He said the sessions included students from the elementary school to high school for credit retention. Most of the classes were completed online.

He said six seniors from THS earned their credits to graduate.

“We also had 46 juniors take classes,” Heitman said. “All 46 completed one class, 16 completed two classes, three finished three classes and one completed four classes.”

He reported that 54 sophomores completed one class, 19 finished two, and three completed three. Eight freshmen finished one class.

Monroe Continuation High School also had successes.

“Three students completed enough credits for their graduation requirements,” Heitman said. “In all, 17 students completed one class, nine finished two classes, and one finished three classes.”

Students in the 8th grade also completed their health requirements.

“Everyone seemed to like doing the classes this way,” he said. “It was a neater, cleaner way to go.”