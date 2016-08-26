The Trinity Alps pack string was used to help fight fires in the Shasta-Trinity National Forest.

California always seems to suffer from wildfires this time of year. It is an expensive business, but the state has somewhat of a little-known secret weapon when it comes to fighting fires.

It’s the pack mule.

The US Forest Service has used them for decades to haul equipment and vital supplies in remote mountainous areas. The mules cost significantly less than mechanical equipment, including helicopters, which are often used to do the same job. Plus, the animals can get to parts of the wilderness that would be otherwise impossible to access.

The US Forest Service has reported that mules can be a real asset for firefighters. On the Pine Fire this year, officials chose not to use bulldozers in the wilderness area, instead building the line by hand. They used mules and horses to bring in supplies because they could travel on the existing trail system.

It’s kind of “a new, old resource,” said Los Padres’ Corey Finneman, who coordinated the pack stock on the Pine Fire. Personnel, mules and horses from Los Padres, Inyo and Sierra forests worked together.

For a fire in the Shasta-Trinity National Forest in 2014, firefighters used a four-legged solution in the wilds of Trinity County.

They used teams of mules to move supplies to firefighters on the Coffee Fire. The Trinity Alps Pack mules are divided into strings, or teams of five, and haul everything from food to fire hoses. Each animal carries about 160 pounds of gear.

The mules are normally used to carry supplies to California Conservation Corps crews on trails, so they were suited to the rugged terrain. Officials said the mules can travel up to 30 miles in one delivery, and each string can save a helicopter up to 12 supply trips.

So let’s give a cheer to those hard-working mules for their service to fire departments.

