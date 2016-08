Tom Neisler has been named the new district manager for the The Tehachapi-Cummings County Water District.

Neisler had been assistant manager for TCCWD. He takes over for current manager John Martin, who is retiring as of Nov. 22.

The hire was announced at a special meeting of the board on Aug. 26.

Committee board chairman David Worden and director Jonathan Hall reported 30 candidates applied for the position. They narrowed the field to eight before deciding on Neisler.