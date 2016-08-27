Tyler Wilson, 17, achieved his rank of Eagle Scout by renovating the front entranceway to the Benz Visco Sports Park in Tehachapi.

Tyler Wilson, 17, achieved his rank of Eagle Scout by renovating the front entranceway to the Benz Visco Sports Park in Tehachapi.

After two months of preparation and 300 hours of work, 17-year-old Tyler Riley Wilson has achieved the rank of Eagle Scout.

His beautification and renovation project will leave a positive mark on the community.

“I played soccer my entire life, so I wanted to do something at Benz Visco Sports Park,” Wilson said. “I redid the front entranceway to Benz. They have a little shack there, a ticket stand, that I sanded and repainted. Inside the shack, I put up insulation and drywall, and cleaned the windows.”

Wilson said other scouts and family members assisted. After renovating the ticket stand, Wilson went one step further.

“I built a monument in the middle where there used to be a stop sign stuck into the ground that people would run over all the time,” the scout said. “They wanted something bigger so people would see it and not keep running it over.”

After all the work, Wilson achieved the rank of Eagle Scout on Aug. 11 during a Board of Review as a member of Boy Scouts of America Troop 136. Then Aug. 13, surrounded by family, friends, leaders and fellow scouts, Wilson received the Eagle Award during his Eagle Court of Honor Ceremony held at Philip Marx Central Park.

Before Wilson could begin his project, he had to secure approval from committees at the local and Bakersfield counsel levels.

“I started scouting when I was six,” Wilson said. “I started all the way in Cub Scouts as a Tiger, and worked all the way to the top.”

To date, he has earned 31 badges, including the silver-lined badges required before he could begin his his project for Eagle Scout, the highest rank in scouting. He plans to continue his endeavor by registering as a junior adult leader.

“I will still be able to go on campouts and hang out with my fiends,” Wilson said. “The only difference is I won’t be able to enroll in badges in camps because I will already be a leader. It’s like graduating from high school. You are done, but you’re not done with your education.”

The Eagle Scout is not the only family member active in scouting. His father, Larry, is a scout leader, and his older sister Katie was also a Girl Scout. His mother, Chris, has also encouraged him throughout his scouting years.

A 2016 graduate of Valley Oaks Charter School, Wilson said he is thinking about a career with Northrop Grumman fabricating aircraft. Otherwise, he is considering joining the Navy. As for the life-long commitment he has made to the Boy Scouts, Wilson said he would encourage any young man interested in scouting to join, for several reasons.

“It’s like a brotherhood,” he said. “If you want somebody to talk to, then on every Tuesday or every Saturday, whenever your meetings are held, you are surrounded by all of your friends. You get to know people.”

“Communities also look up to scouts. I think it’s because we are young, and we could be home playing video games, but instead we go out and pick up trash or volunteer our time, so people appreciate that.

“It’s a respect that you earn, especially if you are really active.”