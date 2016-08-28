The third time may be the charm.

After three appeals concerning an environmental impact report, the Fifth District Court of Appeal in Fresno last week ruled the City of Tehachapi has adequately addressed environmental issues related to the proposed Walmart.

The decision of the three-panel judge issued Aug. 24 was unanimous, and followed a hearing on the case held July 26. The judges made no comments at the time of their decision but did issue a written ruling.

“It appears the city and Walmart have prevailed in the appeals court,” City Manager Greg Garrett said. “They still have 60 days to appeal after the decision became public, but it’s my understanding they would have to go to the California Supreme Court.”

Garrett said Walmart already has contacted the city and plans to move forward on the 165,000-square-foot center at the southeast corner of Tucker Road and Tehachapi Boulevard.

“Walmart is probably at least a year away from starting anything,” Garrett said.

A group called Tehachapi First, which emerged after the city approved Walmart in 2011, challenged the adequacy of environmental reviews related to the proposed Walmart through its attorney, Mark Wolfe of San Francisco.

Following the Aug. 24 appeals court decision, Tehachapi News tried to contact Wolfe, but received no response.

However, Tehachapi First posted this statement on its Facebook page:

“As most of you doubtlessly know, the appeals court in Stockton (sic) has ruled in favor of Walmart and the Tehachapi city government — though the ruling is no favor to the people of Tehachapi. We have lost this battle — but we do not know what the aftermath will be. We have kept Walmart out of Tehachapi for five years — and what cancer victim would not be thankful for a five-year lease on life? But as of yet, we don’t know if Walmart will actually build in Tehachapi.”

It continues, “Five years may have been enough time for Walmart to change its mind about our valley — especially as it appears Walmart has entered its period of decline and needs its resources to engage in its absurd godzilla struggle with Amazon. If Walmart doesn’t build, our struggle has not been in vain. And if Walmart builds? Well, then, the result will not be what we wished, but better than if we had never taken up the fight at all. Better to have fought and lost than never to have fought at all.”

The fight to stop Walmart had been brought before courts twice before by Tehachapi First. Along the way the city made additional revisions to its environmental reviews. The last time it went to court was in July 2015 after Kern County Superior Court Judge Kenneth Twisselman ruled the City of Tehachapi had adequately addressed environmental concerns related to the project.

Three main issues were brought up in this latest appeal by Tehachapi First.

The court said in its report that the plaintiff contends the revised EIR’s treatment of cumulative noise impacts violated the California Environmental Quality Act on three separate grounds.

The first had to do with a claim of error relating to the location on residential lots where measurements were taken to establish the baseline noise level.

“We reject this contention because plaintiff has not shown that a general or specific rule of law dictates where such measurements should be taken. Thus, we conclude that the identification of the proper location presented a question of fact committed to the discretion of City in its role as the lead agency.”

The second claim related to the revised EIR’s decision to evaluate roadway segments containing hotels by using the noise thresholds applicable to commercial property, rather than residential property.

“The plaintiff has not established the foundation for its argument that the roadway segments should have been subject to the noise standards used for residential property.”

The third claim of error related to the standards or thresholds used to determine whether cumulative noise impacts were significant and whether the project’s incremental contributions to significant cumulative noise impacts were “‘cumulatively considerable’” for purposes of CEQA. The court ruled this claim also failed.

“We therefore affirm the order discharging the writ of mandate.”

Garrett reported that Walmart has paid for all the court costs involved in the appeals and that the company could attempt to recoup its costs from Tehachapi First.

Mayor Susan Wiggins also was happy the appeals process could be at an end.

“I’m really happy to hear this,” Wiggins said by phone. “I listened to both sides and also from some 350 senior citizens who said they needed the Walmart. They said didn’t want to drive to Bakersfield anymore to get lower prices on the things they need. I’m glad this finally could be over.”

For a full account of the court’s decision, go to appellatecases.courtinfo.ca.gov/search/case/mainCaseScreen.cfm?dist=5&doc_id=2118001&doc_no=F072149

