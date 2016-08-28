1 of 14

Nick Smirnoff/ For Tehachapi News

A 1929 Ford Model-A appears to be all smiles.

2 of 14

Nick Smirnoff/ For Tehachapi News

A Volkswagon Beetle is packed and ready for a road trip.

3 of 14

Nick Smirnoff/ For Tehachapi News

This style of 1946 Spartan Manor Travel Trailer Coach was home for a few years for Tehachapi residents Steve and Maryann Mitchell. Theirs was located in Long Beach. Steve had just been released from military service in 1953 and he and his pregnant wife moved in to what they could afford at the time. Maryann reminisces as she tours the model so similar to their first home.

4 of 14

Nick Smirnoff/ For Tehachapi News

Form, shape, color and design make art out of the open two sided hoods on this pick-up.

5 of 14

Nick Smirnoff/ For Tehachapi News

A mirror mounted on the firewall gives the impression of two engines.

6 of 14

Nick Smirnoff/ For Tehachapi News

A 1927 takes its place at Saturday's car show.

7 of 14

Nick Smirnoff/ For Tehachapi News

Hoods open, and ready for the judges to grade each vehicle for bragging rights and prizes.

8 of 14

Nick Smirnoff/ For Tehachapi News

Showing off its climbing ability is this wrangler 40L Jeep.

9 of 14

Nick Smirnoff/ For Tehachapi News

David and Brenda Larrew in their restored 1963 Scotsman Travel Trailer.

10 of 14

Nick Smirnoff/ For Tehachapi News

The master bedroom of the 1946 Spartan Manor Travel Trailer Coach, which contained a double bed.

11 of 14

Nick Smirnoff/ For Tehachapi News

This older classic trailer is now awaiting restoration.

12 of 14

Nick Smirnoff/ For Tehachapi News

T-shirts and raffle items helped raise funds for the church's school.

13 of 14

Nick Smirnoff/ For Tehachapi News

Many classic cars and trucks were on display.

14 of 14

Nick Smirnoff/ For Tehachapi News

Country Oaks Baptist Church in Old Town Tehachapi was the location of Saturday's car show.

The 7th annual T-Town Rumble Car and Truck Show held Saturday included some 120 cars, trucks and travel trailers.

Nearly 800 people visited the show at Country Oaks Baptist Church, held annually as a fundraiser for Heritage Oak School.