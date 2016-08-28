The 7th annual T-Town Rumble Car and Truck Show held Saturday included some 120 cars, trucks and travel trailers.
Nearly 800 people visited the show at Country Oaks Baptist Church, held annually as a fundraiser for Heritage Oak School.
1 of 14
Nick Smirnoff/ For Tehachapi News
2 of 14
Nick Smirnoff/ For Tehachapi News
3 of 14
Nick Smirnoff/ For Tehachapi News
4 of 14
Nick Smirnoff/ For Tehachapi News
5 of 14
Nick Smirnoff/ For Tehachapi News
6 of 14
Nick Smirnoff/ For Tehachapi News
7 of 14
Nick Smirnoff/ For Tehachapi News
8 of 14
Nick Smirnoff/ For Tehachapi News
9 of 14
Nick Smirnoff/ For Tehachapi News
10 of 14
Nick Smirnoff/ For Tehachapi News
11 of 14
Nick Smirnoff/ For Tehachapi News
12 of 14
Nick Smirnoff/ For Tehachapi News
13 of 14
Nick Smirnoff/ For Tehachapi News
14 of 14
Nick Smirnoff/ For Tehachapi News
The 7th annual T-Town Rumble Car and Truck Show held Saturday included some 120 cars, trucks and travel trailers.
Nearly 800 people visited the show at Country Oaks Baptist Church, held annually as a fundraiser for Heritage Oak School.