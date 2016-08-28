3 of 14

Nick Smirnoff/ For Tehachapi News

This style of 1946 Spartan Manor Travel Trailer Coach was home for a few years for Tehachapi residents Steve and Maryann Mitchell. Theirs was located in Long Beach. Steve had just been released from military service in 1953 and he and his pregnant wife moved in to what they could afford at the time. Maryann reminisces as she tours the model so similar to their first home.