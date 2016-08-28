Buckaroos, Juniors and Senior contestants make the grand entrance followed by the stars and stripes, then the singing of the national anthem. Old and young alike show their respect.

Ryder Eyraud gives it a try at the Junior Rodeo.

Right out on the first attempt, PeeWee Oliver McCullar ropes his dummy steer.

Pulling a ribbon off the tail of a moving goat takes practice and determination. Connor Chapman has those skills as he completes the timed event in quick order.

Not able to hang on is rider Keith Balon.

The young cowboys show their skills during the Junior Rodeo.

Good form and a time completed ride was accomplished for Wyatt Soto, for a score of 67 points.

Hoofs kicking up dirt and hats flying off cowgirl Madison Baute in the Junior Division show how Pole Bending is done. Horse and rider work as one and her time will give her many points toward her overall standing.

This is one tuckered out little cowboy.

Trying something new sometimes can be a bit confusing. Stick Pony Rider 2-year-old Lila Haycock ran the course without her horse and after becoming a bit confused on the route, fellow competitor Aubre Fife, in true western tradition, ran out to lend her a hand and show her how to complete the event.

With hoofs kicking up dirt and hats flying off, cowgirl Madison Baute in the Junior Division, shows how Pole Bending is done. Horse and rider work as one.

These youngsters are ready for the Junior Rodeo.

Trying something new sometimes can be a bit confusing. Stick Pony Rider 2-year-old Lila Haycock ran the course without her horse and after becoming a bit confused on the route, fellow competitor Aubre Fife, in true western tradition, ran out to lend her a hand and show her how to complete the event.

The fifth Junior rodeo of the season was held this weekend and nearly 80 contestants competed in 16 rodeo events.

Winners of each event accumulate points, which at the end of the season will lead not only to bragging rights, but also prizes of saddles and western tack.