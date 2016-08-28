1 of 20
Nick Smirnoff/ For Tehachapi News
These youngsters are ready for the Junior Rodeo.
2 of 20
Nick Smirnoff/ For Tehachapi News
With hoofs kicking up dirt and hats flying off, cowgirl Madison Baute in the Junior Division, shows how Pole Bending is done. Horse and rider work as one.
3 of 20
Nick Smirnoff/ For Tehachapi News
Trying something new sometimes can be a bit confusing. Stick Pony Rider 2-year-old Lila Haycock ran the course without her horse and after becoming a bit confused on the route, fellow competitor Aubre Fife, in true western tradition, ran out to lend her a hand and show her how to complete the event.
4 of 20
Nick Smirnoff/ For Tehachapi News
Pulling a ribbon off the tail of a moving goat takes practice and determination. Connor Chapman has those skills as he completes the timed event in quick order.
5 of 20
Nick Smirnoff/ For Tehachapi News
Buckaroos, Juniors and Senior contestants make the grand entrance followed by the stars and stripes, then the singing of the national anthem. Old and young alike show their respect.
6 of 20
Nick Smirnoff/ For Tehachapi News
This is one tuckered out little cowboy.
7 of 20
Nick Smirnoff/ For Tehachapi News
8 of 20
Nick Smirnoff/ For Tehachapi News
Good form and a time completed ride was accomplished for Wyatt Soto, for a score of 67 points.
9 of 20
Nick Smirnoff/ For Tehachapi News
Not able to hang on during the Senior Division of Steer Riding is rider Garrett Palmer.
10 of 20
11 of 20
Nick Smirnoff/ For Tehachapi News
The young cowboys show their skills during the Junior Rodeo.
12 of 20
Nick Smirnoff/ For Tehachapi News
Not able to hang on is rider Keith Balon.
13 of 20
Nick Smirnoff/ For Tehachapi News
14 of 20
Nick Smirnoff/ For Tehachapi News
A young cowboy at the rodeo.
15 of 20
Nick Smirnoff/ For Tehachapi News
Barrel Racing on a Stick Pony is contestant Aubri Fife.
16 of 20
Nick Smirnoff/ For Tehachapi News
Right out on the first attempt, PeeWee Oliver McCullar ropes his dummy steer.
17 of 20
Nick Smirnoff/ For Tehachapi News
Ryder Eyraud gives it a try at the Junior Rodeo.
18 of 20
Nick Smirnoff/ For Tehachapi News
Yound and old alike show respect during the national anthem.
19 of 20
Nick Smirnoff/ For Tehachapi News
20 of 20
Nick Smirnoff/ For Tehachapi News
Are these future steer riders?