This was a tournament that Blake Keesey will remember as one of his most frustrating.
Keesey, a Tehachapi High School junior and member of the Warriors golf team, fired an even-par 72 in the first round of the Bridgestone Tournament of Champions Boys 15-18 division on Saturday, Aug. 20.
That was good for a tie for second place going into the second round a day later at Rancho California Golf Club in Murrieta.
“It's a very hard chapter to relive,” Keesey said. “My first round, everything was clicking. I was making putts, I was striking the ball very well – and Sunday I imploded.”
Keesey wound up with an 80 on Sunday, Aug. 21 for a two-round total of eight-over 152 and a tie for seventh place.
“I wasn't nervous or anything. I was excited to play, I just played terrible that day,” Keesey said.
Nothing had changed, he said. Course conditions were the same, but his game wasn't.
“Unfortunately, Sunday was a horrible round,” he said. “Saturday, I played like I know I can, but Sunday was the opposite, unfortunately.
“For me, in that tournament and in any tournament I play, it's either win, or it's a failed attempt,” Keesey said. “Being that close and not being able to get the win is frustrating, especially after playing the way I did on Saturday.”