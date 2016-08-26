Warriors head cross-country coach Michael Heckathorn in the huddle with his team during practice.

Reilly Moomey, far right, takes over a leadership role among the girls during Warriors cross-country practice.

Warriors all-league runner Dione Sheehan cools down with some jumping jacks after a long run at practice.

This is the year that cross-country coach Michael Heckathorn has been waiting for.

Three years ago, his soph-frosh boys won the South Yosemite League championship, and many of those boys are now back for their senior seasons.

“This is it, this is the year,” Heckathorn said.

Among those three-year returning seniors are Ethan Zehr and Wes Poulson, who missed all of last season with shin splints.

“It's too early to tell,” the coach said. “The next few weeks will tell us a lot of the answers.”

The Warriors first meet of the season, the Beat the Heat run at Brite Lake in Tehachapi, provided a few glimpses into the team's future.

Zehr finished second among varsity boys in the non-scoring event with a time of 17 minutes 54 seconds over 3 miles – 10 seconds off the winning pace of Moises Medrano of Highland. Poulson had the ninth fastest time of 18:45.

The meet included eight teams, and among them were SYL rivals Golden Valley, Independence and Ridgeview.

“As seniors, this is our last chance,” Zehr said. “We want to make it a good one. We want to give those Bakersfield schools a run for their money.”

The girls team could be equally strong this season with the return of senior Dione Sheehan, a two-time all-league runner, and her junior running mate, Reilly Moomey, as well as the addition of mountain biking star Micah Mason and sophomore sprinters Lucy Coe and Jo Trillo from the track team.

“We have great potential this year,” Sheehan said. “We finished third in league last year, and now we've got the returning veterans and the new girls. We've been running well, and we've got a good shot.”

Like Zehr, Sheehan finished second among varsity girls, in 21:51 at the Beat the Heat meet. Sayra Raya of Wasco had the fastest 3-mile time of 21:32. Moomey was eighth and Trillo ninth.

Mason, a state champion mountain biker who joined the team this season, won the junior varsity two-mile in 16:01, leading a 1-2-3 Warriors sweep of the event. Julie Stickneywas second, and Liberty Shaub finished third for Tehachapi.

The two-mile soph-frosh boys boys winner was also from Tehachapi, Mitchell Poulson.

The varsity boys also finished third in league last year, “so we've got to step it up,” Zehr said.

“The girls should be strong, too. Both Dione and Reilly have been here for a while,” Zehr said. “It should be our strongest team in a while, and I'm looking forward to it.”

Heckathorn hoped a summer training program, run by Judy Denman and Katie Beauchamp, would help a core group of runners “start building up their endurance.”

He said instead of running 2-3 miles a day, this core group trained 3-5 miles a day over the summer, “with our more advanced runners putting in 4-6 miles a day.”

“So now, we are being more specific in our early season workouts, concentrating on speed, strength and endurance in more of a race mode,” Heckathorn said. “We're looking forward to seeing the results of the work we've put in.”

The Warriors had a busy preseason schedule with the Wasco Invitational on Thursday, Sept. 1, followed by the Taft Black and Gold Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 3. Their first SYL mini-meet was scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 21 at Brite Lake in Tehachapi.

“This could be an interesting year,” Heckathorn said. “The core of the team is an experienced group with 3-4 years of running for THS cross-country. Expectations are a little higher than usual.”