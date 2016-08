The Tehachapi girls varsity tennis team opened its season with a 9-1 loss at Bakersfield Christian on Thursday, Aug. 25.

The Warriors No. 1 singles player, Eileen Rooney, lost 6-0, 6-0 to former area player of the year Delaney Roche in a match that took less than a half hour.

Bakersfield Christian returned all its players from last year's CIF Central Section Division 2 championship team.