Tehachapi sophomore Paige Parker dives for a Bakersfield Christian spike but is late to get the return.

Tehachapi sophomore Paige Parker dives for a Bakersfield Christian spike but is late to get the return.

The Tehachapi girls were looking for positives after their season-opening volleyball loss to Bakersfield Christian.

“We worked really well together as a team, we executed on defense and I'm excited for what the season has in store for our team,'' sophomore setter Paige Parker said.

The Warriors lost the match 25-17, 25-16, 25-11 on Tuesday, Aug. 23. They had their chances, but eventually lost it from the service line.

“We saw some positives in the first set,” head coach Sheri Dees said. “We didn’t let down, worked together, communicated well, our defense was outstanding and we executed our offense well—but we missed six serves.”

Several times in the set, the Warriors pulled into ties with BCHS, undfeated South Seuqoia League champs and CIF Division III winners last year.

“But they pulled ahead after we missed three straight serves,” Dees said. “This killed our momentum, and the errors continued into the second and third sets.”

Senior Emily Soto led the Warriors with six kills, and Parker had 10 assists and four digs.

The Warriors continued their season against Frontier with their home opener on Tuesday, Aug. 30, then will have two tough tournaments in Clovis and Merced.

They open their South Yosemite League season on Tuesday, Sept. 27 at home against Independence.