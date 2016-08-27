John Nelson spent 27 years with the Associated Press in New York, covering sports all over the world, and was the AP's national baseball writer for 10 years.

David Ortiz is a DH, so I’m not sure why the folks in Boston are trying to get him elected American League MVP.

Don’t you have to be a baseball player to win the MVP, and sorry, but DH’s aren’t really baseball players. All they can do is hit.

Most of them can’t field or throw at all, and a good percentage of them are a liability on the bases.

What if you called Triple A to change a tire, and when the mechanic got there, all he could do was take your lug nuts off. He’d have to call out another guy to screw your lug nuts back on.

I’d hardly call him an MVP lug nut man.

That’s probably why no DH has ever been the MVP.

Ortiz has some pretty gaudy numbers, for sure — .320 batting average, 30 homers and 100 RBIs. Proponents of Ortiz’s anointment also point out that he’s leading the league with an astronomical OPS of more than 1.000.

For all the sabermetric dummies, like me, OPS is on-base percentage plus slugging average, a statistic that many sabermetricians now consider the most important measure of offensive prowess.

Forgive me, but I can’t even figure out why there is such a stat. It seems totally arbitrary to add those two numbers up and call it a statistic.

On-base percentage is a stat we used to associate with table-setters, those speedy little guys at the top of the order who walked a lot, bunted for base hits and beat out a lot of infield singles.

Slugging average, or total bases divided by at-bats, was for the big boppers who drove in the speedy little dudes. It was simply an indication of how good they were at getting extra-base hits, which tend to drive in more baserunners.

So tell me how lumping those two skills together statistically is even relevant. Are we now looking for speedy big guys who get on base a lot, just not first base? I don’t care how speedy or big they are, they can’t drive themselves in unless they hit home runs.

Ortiz is taking his farewell lap, in the last season of a great career that’s made him a fan favorite in Boston, a man they call “Big Papi.” He’d be the oldest MVP, turning 41 in November, and the only player to win MVP in his final season.

If he wins. I’m betting he won’t, though. I’m betting the panel of writers chosen to vote for the AL MVP will reserve that honor for a real baseball player, not some guy who can only screw your lug nuts off.

Side Note: Last Friday night, Aug. 26, Jose Reyes and Asdrubal Cabrera of the Mets hit consecutive home runs to start a game against the Phillies. It was the first time the Mets had done that since Reyes and Ruben Gotay did it for the Mets in 2007.

Oddly, Gotay, who now plays for the Long Island Ducks of the Atlantic League, homered last Friday night, too.

