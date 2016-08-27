Warriors head coach Steve Denman, sitting at 295 career wins and gunning for 300 this season.

Injured running back Keyron Scott, far left, hangs out with teammates at practice.

Burroughs and Tehachapi are not exactly strangers. They play each other every year, and the Warriors usually win a high-scoring game.

Except for the last two years.

Last year, the Warriors won 7-0 at home. Quarterback Lars Olofson scored on a 1-yard TD run in the first quarter, and the rest was a defensive struggle.

The year before that, Burroughs beat the Warriors 20-14 in Tehachapi, breaking a streak of five straight losses to Tehachapi.

“They're always athletic, and they throw the ball well,” Warriors head coach Steve Denman said. “They're very physical usually on defense, and they have a lot of speed. That's them, year in and year out.”

Denman will start senior left-hander Paul Stephens at quarterback against the Burros in Ridgecrest on Friday night, Sept. 2.

“He's our guy,” Denman said. “We've just got to avoid turning the ball over on offense and play our game – play good defense, keep moving the chains and keep their offense off the field.”

Since the Warriors did not play a Week 0 game this past Friday night, Aug. 26, Denman and his coaching staff took the oppontunity to travel to Palmdale for scout Burroughs in its opener. The Burros beat Palmdale 29-22.

“We had a good look at them,” Denman said. “They were athletic and overall a really good football team, pretty much the same team they've always been.

“They're not huge, but they're very physical, for their size,” the coach said. “They've got a lot of speed, they throw the ball, and they're well coached.”

Denman said he has not yet named a starting backfield, but with Keyron Scott still sidelined while he recovers from knee surgery, it could include the likes of senior transfer Zion Dean, JV newcomer Connor Timm, and seniors Anthony Powell, Chase Podratz, Philippe Vachon and Tyler Mata.

“We'll just wait and see,” Denman said. “It really doesn't matter who starts because we'll rotate through about 4-5 guys.”

Even with the return of Scott, their leading rusher from last season, in late September or early October, the Warriors do not figure to be a one-man offense this season.

And, with Tanner Herman and Jackson Caudle set at linebacker and Favian Garcia moving into a regular spot on the line, the defense should be strong, too.

“Once you face another team, then you start shaking things out,” Denman said. “You see kids start rising to the top and seperate themselves from other playes as far as ability goes – and not making mistakes.”

The Warriors follow the Burroughs game with two more on the road, at Garces and Bakersfield Christian. They then begin a four-game homestand.