I like so many were disturbed by San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick’s refusal to stand for the national anthem during Friday’s preseason football game. Citing racial inequities, police brutality and even using the term “murder,” Kaepernick put an exclamation point on his already dwindling NFL career by insulting his franchise, his teammates and most-importantly, his country.

On the same weekend, the CSUB volleyball team was playing in the Black Knight Invitational hosted by Army-West Point in West Point, N.Y. The ’Runners squared off against Valparaiso, Hofstra and the host lady cadets of Army in a two-day span. I am not sure if this was a planned reaction to the storm that one lousy quarterback started, but it became apparent that the Roadrunners had a different take on their country during their visit to West Point.

Assistant coach Molly O’Hagan, a former Roadrunner herself, is in her first season as a coach with CSUB. She spent four years playing for the ’Runners and another playing professionally in Germany before she decided to come back to school and start her coaching career. Following Saturday’s match, O’Hagan took to social media to give the polar opposite approach to Kaepernick’s when it came to “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

“This weekend we traveled to New York to compete at a tournament hosted by West Point. As ‘The Star-Spangled Banner’ played before our match against Army, my skin turned to goosebumps. It was a very proud, patriotic moment for me. I’m very grateful to have seen the future service women of our country compete. Very humbled and gracious to be an American.”

Humbled, gracious, all terms you won’t find in the explanation issued by the 49ers for the inexcusable behavior of their one-time franchise quarterback. As Kaepernick’s character issues have surfaced over recent years, so have his excuses, and frankly, he’s using this latest stunt to justify the fact he’s going to be the backup this season. It’s sickening.

Standing during the national anthem is the very least any person can do while it is being played. O’Hagan’s post about her team includes a roster that has five international players and a pair of coaches from Brazil.

Etiquette states that they stand for the anthem, and they do, grateful for the opportunity to be in this country and either competing as a player with a scholarship or being paid for their work as coaches. Those student-athletes realize that in the United States one is allowed to both go to college and play sports at the same time. In most countries that decision is made for you and it’s either off to trade school or into a professional academy by the time you reach high school. There’s no middle ground.

Kaepernick was once a student-athlete at the University of Nevada where he was on a full-ride football scholarship, and then went on to sign a multimillion dollar NFL contract. Talk about oppressed. He cites racial inequities in the United States but other than his national anthem stunt, I haven’t seen him lift a finger to address the issues. There are in fact issues; this nation is far from perfect, but it’s one of the best around.

While making political statements is a right of every United States citizen, doing so at the expense of the national anthem insults every person who sacrificed for this nation. It’s simply not the time or place. Standing for the national anthem is the duty of every American; it is not a request.

Maybe that wasn’t taught to Kaepernick during his upbringing as a student-athlete and it certainly hasn’t been hammered home during his time as a professional. I’m sure glad we have plenty of Roadrunners who realize what that anthem really means. Leave it to 20-year-old student-athletes to give a NFL player a lesson in duty and patriotism.

Corey Costelloe, a Tehachapi High graduate, is assistant athletics director for communications for California State University, Bakersfield.