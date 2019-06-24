To our readers:
Thank you for your loyal readership of Tehachapi News.
Next week, as we begin our ownership by Sound California News Media, Inc., we’d like to introduce you to our new format. Your newspaper and e-edition will look a little different come July 3, but we’re committed to providing you with all the local news and information you’ve come to expect. That does not change.
What does change is our home delivery day. Starting next week, your Tehachapi News will be delivered each Wednesday, a change from the current Tuesday. Please look for your newspaper July 3.
The newspaper can also be purchased for 75 cents at local stores and gas stations, Annual subscriptions are also available to ensure you never miss an issue.
As always, we’d like to hear from you. Feel free to call us at 661-822-6828 or send email to editorial@tehachaipinews.com. For your advertising needs, email us at advertise@tehachapinews.com. After all, we are committed to our community.
