A new year begins for American Association of University Women on Saturday, Sept. 8, at Woods Pavilion. It will be the first meeting conducted by the new president, Laura Amstead, and is a welcome event for new members. Lunch is served at noon with a special program following.
Diane Barney will be speaking about her participation in The Vintage Air Rally. She and Dustin Mosher were chosen as one of the four teams from the USA. They will be flying a 1942 Boeing Stearman.
The airplane has to be taken apart and shipped to Ushuaia, Tierra Del Fuego, the world’s southernmost airport, then reassembled and readied for the 9,200 mile journey that will cover 19 countries. The plane will take off this November for the six week trip.
Diane Barney served in the U.S. Air Force for 10 years and graduated from Perdue University with a degree in aeronautical and astronautical engineering. She works at Scaled Composites as a Flight Test Analyst Engineer.
Both men and women with a 2 year or higher college degree are eligible to join AAUW to promote equity and education for women and girls. New members who join at the September meeting pay only $70 dues instead of the usual $99.
Anyone wishing to attend this event should mail a $20 check for lunch to AAUW, PO Box 273, Tehachapi, CA 95381. Call 823-4158 for more information.
