It was a victorious homecoming for the Warriors in 2017, recording a decisive 37-0 shutout over Golden Valley. Tehachapi was led on offense by Hayden Palmer (6) and Garrett Curry (42), who both combined for 185 yards rushing and four touchdowns.
2017 THS Homecoming King Diego Camargo and Homecoming Queen Madison O’Brien.
Nick Smirnoff / For Tehachapi News
Contributed by THS football
Surrounded by his fellow contenders, Dylan Ragsdale wears his Mr. Warrior crown with pride during an annual competition at Tehachapi High School.
Nick Smirnoff / For Tehachapi News
The senior ladies await their cue to escort and dance with the Mr. Warrior competitors.
