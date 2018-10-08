Tehachapi News invited all candidates for Tehachapi City Council to respond to the same written questions about their candidacy and their positions, on topics ranging from downtown to housing to transportation and more. The full answers of those who responded can be found at TehachapiNews.com. Responses to selected questions are presented here.
Michael Davies, candidate for City Council District at-large
Age: (as of Election Day, Nov. 6) 58
Years lived in Tehachapi:32 years
Education and training: High School diploma, various training on sales and lubrication classes
Elected offices: None
Why do you wish to serve on the Tehachapi City Council?
This community is on the upward trajectory. The economy is strong, people are employed, we are the most desirable community in Kern County. That is not by accident; that was carefully planned and we are seeing the rewards. I want to continue to be a part of the positive growth of this community and ensure Tehachapi remains a great place to live, work and thrive.
How would you plan to involve residents in the decision-making process in the city?
Residents have many opportunities to be involved in the decision-making process. There are public workshops, Planning Commission and City Council meetings where public input is invited. If someone can’t make those meetings I hope they will feel comfortable and confident enough in me to bring their concerns to the table as we address the issues in our community together.
What issues in local government are important to you? What needs to change?
We are the most desirable community in Kern County because we are doing things well. I’ll work with City Hall to ensure balanced budgets are continued. I’ll work with the council, Planning Commission, staff and economic development to bring jobs and tax revenue to this community. We need to work together better as a community. We need to develop trust and find solutions that result in keeping a strong economy and low unemployment.
Pete Graff, candidate for City Council District at-large
Age: 47
Years lived in Tehachapi: 40
Education and training: High school, continuing college, POST Academy
Elected offices: None
Why do you wish to serve on the Tehachapi City Council?
It has been my great honor to meet so many wonderful residents of our city. I have been impressed by their overwhelming desire to move our city forward in a positive way. I believe that it is finally time to turn the page and explore a new chapter. As many of you know, I was raised in this town and I have always been proud to call it home. Tehachapi has given me so much over the years in the form of good people and amazing support. I served proudly as a police officer and I am very much looking forward to serving our citizens again, as their councilman. The people that truly know me, know that I will work tirelessly on behalf of this community.
How would you plan to involve residents in the decision-making process in the city?
I enjoy talking to people. I'm always willing to have a conversation about important issues facing our city, and there is no shortage of caring people who want to be involved. As your councilman, I would educate myself on the issues, consult with knowledgeable people and provide information through all means available. It will always be my goal to develop a consensus among our citizens and represent them well.
What issues in local government are important to you? What needs to change?
While many candidates continue to avoid taking a position, I will tell you that I firmly reject Measure R. Costly bond measures put forth by unelected boards using our tax dollars should be concerning to all homeowners, not only in our city, but in the larger affected districts. It has been my desire to bring improvements to our parks. I have been seeking out options that won't cost our homeowners and taxpayers at least $87 million. The bottom line is that Measure R is more than an extravagant proposal. For many of our citizens, it could result in financial hardship. I know that we can bring great improvements without adding massive, long-term tax debt to our citizens.
Phil Smith, candidate for City Council District 1
Age: 67
Lived in Tehachapi: 58 years
Education and training: Graduated Tehachapi High School, 1968, AA in Business Administration from Bakersfield College, 1978. Active Duty U.S. Coast Guard from 1969 to 1975. Electronics Technician and Telecommunications Training, attained E6 Rating 1973, Honorable Discharge 1975. Currently employed at Xerox Corporation as a senior customer service engineer since 1976.
Elected offices: I have been a City Council member continuously since March 1986.
Why do you wish to serve on the Tehachapi City Council?
I wish to serve the citizens of Tehachapi and build on our successes we’ve made over the last 32 years. I am not the youngest candidate but I am the most prepared. I bring to the table years of experience and knowledge and a calm steady hand at the helm. I am committed to keeping the quality of life we now enjoy at the forefront of all decisions we make.
How would you plan to involve residents in the decision-making process in the city?
Residents are encouraged to participate in our council meetings or watch from home on live streaming video. I want to continue the use of any communication technologies that inform the public in real time of what decisions the council is undertaking.
What issues in local government are important to you? What needs to change?
The most important issue for me is to maintain our small mountain town quality of life for our residents. We are growing but have the opportunity to keep what we have the way we want it.
Joan Pogon-Cord, candidate for City Council District 4
Age: 69 years
Lived in Tehachapi: 46 years
Education and training: BA in Physical Education and Health from San Fernando Valley State College at Northridge, CA (currently California State College at Northridge). Standard Secondary Lifetime Credential from the State of California June of 1972.
Elected offices: None. Co-President of AAUW, 1994. CIF representative for DIL -1974-1976.
Why do you wish to serve on the Tehachapi City Council?
There is more to being on the Tehachapi City Council than two meetings per month. I see a need in my district for better representation, commitment, cooperation and compromise.
There is a need for better roads and sidewalks, clean neighborhoods, senior housing and activities, and an investment in the future of our children and grandchildren for better parks and recreation. I believe that we can work with Council and City Hall to achieve these goals.
How would you plan to involve residents in the decision-making process in the city?
Due to my history in the community as teacher and coach, I like to believe that I am approachable. I am visible in the community attending several events and meetings and gatherings per week. I would like people to feel that they can approach me with their concerns and issues so that they can be resolved. The city cannot correct a problem unless they are aware of the problem. Once a problem is stated, the Council members and constituents can work to solve them.
What issues in our government are important to you?
I think keeping our momentum going forward in current accomplishments and future projects is important. We can’t let special interests and emotions control our decisions.
Yet, we need to keep our finances strong while addressing issues, i.e., streets and sidewalks, cleaning up our neighborhoods, and providing better housing options for our seniors. If elected, I would be willing to work with others for positive change and help alleviate some of the negativity currently on the council.
Clint Davies, candidate for City Council District 4
Age: 41
Lived in Tehachapi: 3 years
Education and and training: Political Science Degree from Utah Valley State University
Elected offices: None.
Why do you wish to serve on the Tehachapi City Council?
I started attending City Council meetings because I was concerned about the level of crime in my neighborhood. I was also encouraged by our late mayor Ed Grimes to get involved in local politics when I met him at the Coffee Mill last April; I didn’t know at the time that would be only conversation I would have with him. He loved this city and it has been growing on me every day I have been here.
I would like to see better cooperation between the police and sheriff departments and would like to see the KCSO substation moved directly adjacent to our police department to help reduce the bureaucratic red tape that has hampered investigations between Golden Hills and Tehachapi. The city and county can save money and increase public safety by not duplicating our efforts between two towns with less than 20,000 residents.
How would you plan to involve residents in the decision-making process in the city?
I would have an open-door policy. I will make time to meet with any of my neighbors to discuss votes coming before the City Council. I would also like to use platforms such as Facebook and Nextdoor to have polls to get a better feel for what my neighbors want the City Council to do.
What issues in local government are important to you? What needs to change?
We need to ditch the poverty mindset that we “can’t afford” the facilities that we need. The fact is we can’t afford to not invest in our future. I would like to invite new industries to our city to expand our tax base. Specifically we need to look at Prop 64 and the economic potential it can bring to our region. If we issued just one Prop 64 license for a testing facility we would then collect $189,000 from the excise tax levied on cannabis cultivators throughout the state. The city would also be able to collect fees from these businesses and it would create new jobs. I would propose that 40 percent of additional revenues go to our police department, 30 percent to build or repair sidewalks in our older neighborhoods, and 30 percent to invest in our youth through AG classes and after-school programs.
Dennis Wahlstrom, candidate for City Council District 4
Age: 65 years (as of Election Day, Nov. 6, 2018)
Years lived in Tehachapi: 40 years
Education and training: 20 years as director of Tehachapi Public Works Department. 45 years work experience in underground and above ground construction, heavy equipment operation, welding and fabrication, courses in Industrial Safety, Water Treatment, Traffic Control, Administration & Budgeting
Elected offices: Tehachapi City Council, December 2014 to present
Why do you wish to serve on the Tehachapi City Council?
I’ve served city residents 34 years, including family and friends. I’ve served on the City Council since November 2014. I have raised three children here and coached them and some of your kids in sports. I didn’t come to the Council “raw,” just willing to serve, because I was instrumental making policies and procedures 34 years. Not only am I willing to serve. I know how.
How would you plan to involve residents in the decision-making process in the city?
First, dispose of the three (3) minute timer. Information can be put into print, in newspapers, in water bills, in flyers, etc. It’s now – a one-way street where residents have little or no voice. The residents need to be heard and they need to know that we hear them and respond to their concerns – and not just give them lip service! They know the difference. Their feelings are important and 8,000 minds with ideas are better than five.
What issues in local government are important to you? What needs to change?
The future as it should be reasonably expected by all the residents should dictate how we plan Tehachapi for the future. After all, isn’t that what local government is all about? Our needs – water funding and related salaries, sewer funding and related salaries, safety funding and related salaries, roads funding and related salaries. We need to know when, to replace existing infrastructure, that is new and improved, when to change what we don’t like and when to upgrade. These are the kinds of community concerns and comforts that gives Tehachapi its small-town charm.
Clint Beacom, candidate for City Council District 5
Age: 45
Lived in Tehachapi: 20 years
Education and training: A.S. Criminal Justice, Advanced POST, California State Firefighter II
Elected offices: None
Why do you wish to serve on the Tehachapi City Council?
My wife and I are raising our three children here in Tehachapi and the future of this city is very important to us. I have been involved in public service for most of my adult life. I served in the military and I have a rewarding career in law enforcement. I care about our future. Working together, I believe we can bring in higher paying private sector jobs and improve our city responsibly.
How would you plan to involve residents in the decision-making process in the city?
As your elected member of our City Council, I will work with our local news outlets and city staff to ensure effective messaging and communication with our residents. These resources are critical in educating the public on issues before the city. Additionally, I will make myself highly accessible and reach out to citizens in person, as well as by e-mail and web. My desire is to represent the concerns of our residents and I will work hard on their behalf.
What issues in local government are important to you? What needs to change?
Public safety is the most important issue to me. My wife and I grew up in Tehachapi and we both love this town. Having a career in law enforcement, I have seen many Southern California cities with growing transient encampments. The sad effects of drug addiction and mental illness seem increasingly more evident. Tehachapi is, and has always been a great place to live and raise a family. It is our home. As a citizen, husband and father, I will work closely with our law enforcement and our residents to keep our town safe and beautiful.
Susan Wiggins, candidate for City Council District 5
Age: 68
Lived in Tehachapi: Almost 18 years
Education and training: Graduate, Mojave High School; BS degree in Business and Management, University of Redlands; Specialized training in personnel, benefits, and budgeting from Association of California School Administrators
Elected offices: Tehachapi City Council, 2011-2018; Tehachapi Recreation and Park District, 2004-2008; Mojave Unified School District trustee, 1985–1990; Mojave Space Port (formerly East Kern Airport District) 1989–1993; Greater Tehachapi Economic Development Corp. board member, currently serving.
Why do you wish to serve on the Tehachapi City Council?
I have enjoyed being a part of the positive momentum that we are experiencing in Tehachapi during my previous terms on the council, but there is much work still to be done. We need to continue to address the needs of a growing community and put the public’s needs first. I want to continue being supportive of local businesses and presenting a business climate that is friendly and attractive to both small and large businesses.
How would you plan to involve residents in the decision-making process in the city?
We have several options available currently and I will continue to champion feedback from the public. During the last year we implemented the successful “Coffee with the Mayor” events that have given residents a platform to meet casually with me and the city manager to discuss their issues without the formality of a meeting. I will continue to support those types of events where we get feedback from citizens in a comfortable setting.
What issues in local government are important to you? What needs to change?
I believe financial stability is very important. Unlike many of our neighbors the city of Tehachapi has balanced budgets, strong reserves, and strong investments. The city is not over-extended with employee retirement benefits because we pay close attention to such things. I would love to see more people ask questions about city issues other than taking social media for its word, and listening to rumors, especially in a small town because they rarely benefit anyone.
