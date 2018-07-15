The Tehachapi City Council was expected Monday night to appoint a fifth council member — after the print deadline for Tehachapi News.
Check TehachapiNews.com to see whether someone was selected to fill the vacancy.
If a person was appointed, he or she will fill the spot left open by the death of Mayor Ed Grimes until someone is elected in the Nov. 6 election.
Applications were received from Brian X. Scott, Mariana Teel, Carl Gehricke, Michael R. Davies, Kim E. Nixon, Susan Showler, James Clinton Davies and James D. McDaniel.
If someone was selected Monday night and he or she wants to serve beyond November, he or she will have to run and win the November election. This is because the vacancy occurred in the first half of Grimes’ term and more than 130 days from the next election.
The eight people had the opportunity to fill out a two-page application for appointment, which was due to the city by July 11 to be considered. Some applicants also included a resume or other statement of qualifications.
