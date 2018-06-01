Here are schools' plans for commencement ceremonies:

Tehachapi High School

Date: June 7

Time: 6 p.m.

Place: Coy Burnett Stadium

Monroe High School and Adult School

Date: June 6

Time: 6 p.m.

Place: Coy Burnett Stadium

Valley Oaks Charter School

Date: May 31

Time: 5:30 p.m.

Place: Fox Theater, Bakersfield

Heritage Oak School awards (no graduates this year)

Date: June 8

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Place: Country Oaks Baptist Church

Mojave River Academy

Date: May 30

Time: 3 p.m.

Place: Redlands Bowl

Escuela Popular Instituto Campesino de Cesar Chavez (EPIC)/ FIELD

Date: June 21

Time: 6 p.m.

Place: California City High School, 8567 Raven Way