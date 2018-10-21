Editor's note: The deadline for letters related to the Nov. 6 election was Friday, Oct. 19. We continue to accept letters to the editor on non-election matters.
Letters should address a single topic in no more than 300 words and be signed by just one person. The author’s true first and last names, address and telephone number must accompany the letter. Only the author’s name and city will be published. Content is subject to editing for length, clarity and appropriate content. Tehachapi News reserves the right to decline publication if letters are libelous, defamatory or criticize an ideology, party, nationality, etc., in generalized terms.
Community Voices submissions of up to 650 words will be considered for pieces that address a significant community issue. The preferred method of submission is by email: editorial@tehachapinews.com. Letters also may be mailed to Forum, Tehachapi News, P.O. Box 1840, Tehachapi, CA 93581-1840, or hand-delivered to the Tehachapi News office, 411 N. Mill St., Tehachapi, CA 93561. Submissions received by post or hand delivery may be delayed by processing.
