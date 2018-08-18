On Aug. 17 the Kern County Fire Department received several calls for a Wild land fire at Woodford Tehachapi Road and Marcel Drive.
First arriving crews were faced with a five acre fire burning uphill with residential properties threatened. Two strike teams, two helicopters, four air tankers and one air attack were ordered, officials said.
Fire crews, assisted with aircraft and dozers, held the fire at approximately 20 acres. Crews remained on the scene for containment and mop-up.
