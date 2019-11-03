A home in Stallion Springs caught fire Oct. 30, and as flames spread to nearby vegetation, evacuations were ordered.
When firefighters first arrived at the single-family home in the 30000 block of Cummings Court about 9:30 a.m., they found the garage was about 50 percent involved in fire. But it spread to the entire home.
Around 10 a.m., the Kern County Sheriff's Office said it was assisting the Stallion Springs and Bear Valley Springs police department in evacuating homes within a quarter-mile radius of the fire after it spread to vegetation.
A ReadyKern Alert was sent to 285 people in the recommended evacuation area, KCSO said in its news release. The mandatory and recommended evacuations were later lifted.
Helicopter 408 was called, as was tanker 76 from Porterville.
— Freelance photographer Nick Smirnoff contributed to this report.
