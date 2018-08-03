FTR 14 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Jeff Duff is president/CFO of Airstreams Renewables. His title was incorrect in the Aug. 1 edition. Facebook Twitter Email Print Save This Week's e-Edition Subscribe Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesSee it to believe it: Ground breaks at new Walmart siteLetter to the editor: Parks' managers ideas won't be paid for on my dimeWalmart starts preliminary ground workDwain Allen Peters, 1968-2018Tehachapi is ranked one of top wind energy producing areas in the stateTehachapi Mountain Festival discounted carnival tickets available nowTehachapi, county gear up for election with candidacy submissions due next weekJanice Marie Conley, 1932–2018Worth Noting in business: Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley hires leadership staff; multiple grand openings heldLetter to the editor: Why all the lights on? ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images. VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Traffic
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.